Delta YAGEP Trainees Begin Harvest On Rice Farm

BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

A batch of 37 trainees under the

Youth Agricultural Entrepreneurial

Programme (YAGEP) of the Delta

State Government yesterday began the

harvest of their rice farm at Amoji in

Ndokwa West Local Government Area of

the state.

Each of youths trained under the

auspices of YAGEP, which is a core segment

of the mandate of the Job Creation Office

of the state government headed by the

Chief Job Creation Officer of the state,

Prof. Eric Eboh.

Disclosing the development in an

interview in Asaba, the state capital

yesterday, the YAGEP trainer and off-taker

of the programme, Barr. Raymos Guanah,

said that each of the young farmers had

two hectares.

He disclosed that under the aegis of the

programme, a total of 185 metric tonnes

of rice was expected to be harvested

at an average of 2.5 metric tonnes per

hectare.

Guanah, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

of Raymos Guanah Farms Limited, lauded

the YAGEP programme for its long-term

benefits, adding that with the threshing and

winnowing at the farm, the paddy would be

processed and made table ready before the

end of the month.

He lauded the Governor Okowa

administration for its active and consistent

support for farmers, especially the rice

farmers, stressing that if sustained; the

development would greatly encourage

existing and potential farmers to be more

productive to ensure food sufficiency in

the state.

The renowned rice farmer also debunked

the insinuation that locally made rice was

of lower quality than imported one, adding

that though there was room for great

improvement, fresh local rice was not in any

way inferior to the imported variant.

Guanah suggested that efforts at

improvement of the local content of local rice have to dwell on

packaging and de-stoning,

adding, however, that the

suggestion did not imply

in any way that the local

rice was not as good as the

imported variety.