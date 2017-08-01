BY OUR CORRESPONDENT
A batch of 37 trainees under the
Youth Agricultural Entrepreneurial
Programme (YAGEP) of the Delta
State Government yesterday began the
harvest of their rice farm at Amoji in
Ndokwa West Local Government Area of
the state.
Each of youths trained under the
auspices of YAGEP, which is a core segment
of the mandate of the Job Creation Office
of the state government headed by the
Chief Job Creation Officer of the state,
Prof. Eric Eboh.
Disclosing the development in an
interview in Asaba, the state capital
yesterday, the YAGEP trainer and off-taker
of the programme, Barr. Raymos Guanah,
said that each of the young farmers had
two hectares.
He disclosed that under the aegis of the
programme, a total of 185 metric tonnes
of rice was expected to be harvested
at an average of 2.5 metric tonnes per
hectare.
Guanah, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
of Raymos Guanah Farms Limited, lauded
the YAGEP programme for its long-term
benefits, adding that with the threshing and
winnowing at the farm, the paddy would be
processed and made table ready before the
end of the month.
He lauded the Governor Okowa
administration for its active and consistent
support for farmers, especially the rice
farmers, stressing that if sustained; the
development would greatly encourage
existing and potential farmers to be more
productive to ensure food sufficiency in
the state.
The renowned rice farmer also debunked
the insinuation that locally made rice was
of lower quality than imported one, adding
that though there was room for great
improvement, fresh local rice was not in any
way inferior to the imported variant.
Guanah suggested that efforts at
improvement of the local content of local rice have to dwell on
packaging and de-stoning,
adding, however, that the
suggestion did not imply
in any way that the local
rice was not as good as the
imported variety.