Punctuality, Key To Efficiency, Okwuofu Tells Transports Directorate Staff

THE Chairman, Delta State Civil Service Commission, Dame Ikem Patience Okwuofu has advised civil servants across the various MDA’s to take punctuality serious and remain exemplary in the discharge of their duties as the state government is trying hard to ensure that the monthly payment of salaries to civil servants across board is not interrupted.

She made this statement when she and her team paid a monitoring visit to the Directorate of Transport. The chairman said as civil servant, they have the responsibility of not only carrying out their duties diligently but also be good representatives of the commission and the state. She frowned at civil servants who absent themselves from duty without notice, noting that the penalty for such abscondment from duty is summary dismissal.

The Chairman listed dereliction of duty, drunkenness and other vice on the part of drivers and cautioned them to henceforth be up and doing in the performance of their professional duties as their job involves the safe movement of persons from one point to another.She assured civil servants of the readiness of the commission to ensuring that promotions were effectively effected as and when due so that civil servant can enjoy their entitlements.

Dame Okwuofu queried the lack of confidentiality currently been witnessed in the system and advocated for re-education of the oath of secrecy every civil servant is expected to swear.She also intimated staff that the Commission has established a whistle blowing department to deal with endemic issues and advised them to blow the whistle on such vices such as– abscondment from duty post, civil servants who have overstayed in the service, dead civil servants still earning salaries

Earlier,the Permanent Secretary, Directorate of Transport,Mr.E.E Abraka

appreciated the Chairman of the Commission for the laudable strides achieved so far in such a short time and advised civil servants to ensure punctuality and reliability in the discharge

of their duties to work.

Present during the exercise were the Permanent Secretary, Directorate of Transport, Mr. E.E Abraka, Director-General (DESTMA) Olorogun Stephen Dieseruvwe, Director of Operations, Navy Cmdr Azubuike Idah, staff of Directorate of Transport and staff of Delta State Traffic Management Authority (DESTMA).

BY OUR REPORTER