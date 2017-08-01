Ugbekile Hails Govt’s Commitment To Tackling Flood

BY MAXWELL MOMAH/AGBOR

DELTA State Government commitment to tackling flood and proactive steps that will save Deltans against flood related disaster has been lauded.

Chairman, Ika Village Square, Chief Jude Ugbekile, while speaking to The Pointer at Agbor, said it is a welcome development, particularly the dredging of Orogodo River to forestall flood disaster in the area.

He noted that Senator Ifeanyi Okowa administration deserves commendation for heeding to warnings from the nation’s metrological agency that had warned of imminent flood in some states across the country, including Delta

Chief Ugbekile noted that recent rain in Boji-Boji metropolis had become a real source of worry to the people, but thanked God; the state government is ready taking practical steps to handle the challenges.

He said it was important for the people to understand the intentions of government and cooperate fully in solving the challenges of flood across the state.He particularly tasked residents of the area on proper sanitations habit that will help ameliorate the challenges of flood, regretting that most residents dump refuse inside drains, a development that had heightened the challenges.

The chairman appealed to residents that understand the inherent dangers in their actions and embrace the operations of private operators in refuse collections and disposals that will save the Orogodo River of the load blocking free flow of water.

He equally appealed to the two local government authorities to assist and enforce all necessary bye-laws that will restore sanity within the local government area.