BY VINCENT ANIKWUSHE THE Delta State Governing Board of the National
Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has said that it will continue
to liaise and work with the state government
and other agencies to bring meaningful development to
the scheme in the state.
The Chairman of the board, Hon. Festus Ovie Agas
stated this during the opening/swearing-in ceremony of
the 2017 NYSC Batch “A” Stream Two Orientation Course
for Corps Members at the permanent orientation camp,
Issele-Uku, Aniocha North Local Government Area.
Hon. Agas who is also the Secretary to the State Government
(SSG), said that the orientation programme
offers the corps members the opportunity to interact
and interface with youths from different socio-cultural
backgrounds and ethnic groups in the country.
The SSG, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Directorate
of Cabinet and Administration, Mr. P.N. Isibor,
said that by interfacing and interacting with one another,
prejudices will be removed and in the process, “we will
succeed in developing youths that have a sense of corporate
existence and common identity of the people in
Nigeria.”
“The NYSC scheme is uniquely configured to build
bridges of love and unity among youths from different
backgrounds,” he asserted.
To this end, he urged the corps members to also learn
to tolerate others they would come in contact with and
respect them for who they are throughout their service
year and beyond, even as he enjoined them to demonstrate
honesty, commitment and dedication in serving
their fatherland.
He equally enjoined the corps members to integrate
themselves fully into the communities of the state, saying
that Delta State is safe, peaceful and very hospitable.
Hon. Agas reminded them that their predecessors in the
national service contributed greatly to the development of
their various host communities in many ways and advised
them to emulate them and leave lasting foot prints on the
sands of time.
While assuring the corps members of the NYSC board’s
commitment to providing conducive environment for
the orientation exercise and ensuring their comfort all
through the service year, he applauded Governor Ifeanyi
Okowa for the numerous support and assistance to the NYSC scheme in the state.