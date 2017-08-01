NYSC Board’ll Continue To Collaborate With Govt, Says Agas

BY VINCENT ANIKWUSHE THE Delta State Governing Board of the National

Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has said that it will continue

to liaise and work with the state government

and other agencies to bring meaningful development to

the scheme in the state.

The Chairman of the board, Hon. Festus Ovie Agas

stated this during the opening/swearing-in ceremony of

the 2017 NYSC Batch “A” Stream Two Orientation Course

for Corps Members at the permanent orientation camp,

Issele-Uku, Aniocha North Local Government Area.

Hon. Agas who is also the Secretary to the State Government

(SSG), said that the orientation programme

offers the corps members the opportunity to interact

and interface with youths from different socio-cultural

backgrounds and ethnic groups in the country.

The SSG, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Directorate

of Cabinet and Administration, Mr. P.N. Isibor,

said that by interfacing and interacting with one another,

prejudices will be removed and in the process, “we will

succeed in developing youths that have a sense of corporate

existence and common identity of the people in

Nigeria.”

“The NYSC scheme is uniquely configured to build

bridges of love and unity among youths from different

backgrounds,” he asserted.

To this end, he urged the corps members to also learn

to tolerate others they would come in contact with and

respect them for who they are throughout their service

year and beyond, even as he enjoined them to demonstrate

honesty, commitment and dedication in serving

their fatherland.

He equally enjoined the corps members to integrate

themselves fully into the communities of the state, saying

that Delta State is safe, peaceful and very hospitable.

Hon. Agas reminded them that their predecessors in the

national service contributed greatly to the development of

their various host communities in many ways and advised

them to emulate them and leave lasting foot prints on the

sands of time.

While assuring the corps members of the NYSC board’s

commitment to providing conducive environment for

the orientation exercise and ensuring their comfort all

through the service year, he applauded Governor Ifeanyi

Okowa for the numerous support and assistance to the NYSC scheme in the state.