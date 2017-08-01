BY EMMANUEL OKORO/
OBIARUKU THE Secretariat of Ukwuani
Local Government
of Delta State is
currently a no go area as a
result of cow dung has littera
it after over 200 cows,
allegedly slept there over
night.
When The Pointer visited
the council secretariat, staff
of the council were seen in
groups discussing the ugly
situation, just as nearly all
the staff seen covered their
noses with hands or handkerchiefs
due to the bad
odour emitting within and
outside the secretariat.
Some staff of the council,
who did not want their
names in print, appealed
to the state government
to, without further delay,
work out modalities with
the council chairman to
fence the council secretariat
as the extent to which
the herdsmen are polluting,
destroying and leaving the
secretariat untidy is highly
harmful.
The Local Government
Chairman, Barr. (Mrs.)
Benedicta Ndudi Osakuni-
Izuegbu could not be
reached by phone for comments.
Also, the NULGE Chairman,
Mr. Dan Ojo, when
contacted on phone, called
on journalists to assist the
local government staff to
appeal to the state and local
government authorities to
fence the secretariat, saying,
“that it is the only way
we can come out from this
mess and insult by herdsmen
and their cows.”