Ukwuani LG Secretariat Littered With Cow Dung

BY EMMANUEL OKORO/

OBIARUKU THE Secretariat of Ukwuani

Local Government

of Delta State is

currently a no go area as a

result of cow dung has littera

it after over 200 cows,

allegedly slept there over

night.

When The Pointer visited

the council secretariat, staff

of the council were seen in

groups discussing the ugly

situation, just as nearly all

the staff seen covered their

noses with hands or handkerchiefs

due to the bad

odour emitting within and

outside the secretariat.

Some staff of the council,

who did not want their

names in print, appealed

to the state government

to, without further delay,

work out modalities with

the council chairman to

fence the council secretariat

as the extent to which

the herdsmen are polluting,

destroying and leaving the

secretariat untidy is highly

harmful.

The Local Government

Chairman, Barr. (Mrs.)

Benedicta Ndudi Osakuni-

Izuegbu could not be

reached by phone for comments.

Also, the NULGE Chairman,

Mr. Dan Ojo, when

contacted on phone, called

on journalists to assist the

local government staff to

appeal to the state and local

government authorities to

fence the secretariat, saying,

“that it is the only way

we can come out from this

mess and insult by herdsmen

and their cows.”