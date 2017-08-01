BY MONDAY UWAGWU
PRAY, how does one describe a man with multifarious
positive applications, and who, like time, remains
positively old and relevant, and yet, significantly
new and current?
How many men-and this is without prejudice to the
gender females that we hold in positive awe-can bestride,
quite effortlessly, the twin worlds of African tradition and
Westernism?
Well, you may not require to answer the simple question;
scant is the number and just one of the rare men is
our subject today, Chief Patrick Goodluck Isioma Onyeobi,
who, after the necessary training at which he excelled, has
risen through the rank by dint of hard work, diligence and
other elements of positive disposition, to retire as Head
of Service (HoS)and Secretary to State Government (SSG)
of the defunct Bendel State, and to cap that feat with his
installation as Iyase (Prime Minister) of his ancestral
community of Asaba, the historic town that is now seat
of Delta State?
At 84 today, Chief Onyeobi-in spite of the travails he
has had to contend with in life, (he had more than 20
months unjust incarceration during the Nigerian Civil,
escaped death by the skin of the tooth several times over
and recently lost his wife of more than 50 years, Ezinne
Philomena Onyeboi, ) has remained entirely and singularly
focused to his life of altruism-unalloyed selflessness,
based on his conviction that, while very man has his role
cut out for him by God and Mother Nature and the road
to the future is never fully made, the only true service to
God remains the only selfless service to man. T h e
import of this has always guided his life.
With virtually no proverbial spoon in his mouth at
birth-as it is said-Patrick Isioma Goodluck Onyeobi was
born on August 7, 1933 in Asaba; he attended Government
School, Asaba, from 1940 to 1946, before leaving in
Standard Five for Government College, Ibadan, in 1947,
where he earned the Cambridge School Certificate some
four years later, that is December 1951 to be precise. At
the school, he was simultaneously the College Prefect and
Head, Swanston House.
He began his working career in June 1952 as a Clerical
Officer in the Western Region of Nigeria Colonial Government,
where he worked in the Civil Service Office until
October 1954, when in pursuit of the Golden Fleece, he
earned admission into Nigeria’s only university at that
time, the University of Ibadan, to read for the Bachelor’s
Degree in Modern History. Armed with a scholarship from
the Western Region Government, Onyeobi later earned the
Bachelor Of Arts Degree from the University of Ibadan-then
an affiliate of the University of London-in June 1959, following
which he immediately returned to the Civil Service
of the Western Region as an Assistant Secretary. Following
the August 9, 1963 creation of the Mid West Region from
the Western Region, he, like other indigenes of the new
region in the Western Region Government Service, was
transferred to Mid West as a foundation member of its
Civil Service.
In 1964, he was promoted Senior Assistant Secretary; in
1971, he rose to the rank of Under Secretary, and Deputy
Permanent Secretary (19720, and later, in 1974, Permanent
Secretary by the Col.Samuel Osaigbovo Ogbemudia
administration. As Permanent Secretary, he served exemplarily
in legion places and offices, including the board of
Governors of Auchi Polytechnic; the Military Governor’s
Chief Patrick Goodluck Isioma Onyeobi
Office; the Ministry of Finance as well as a member/
secretary of the Chief E.K. Clark Committee that travelled
to London to negotiate with the Leventis Group for the
establishment of the Delta Glass Company, Ughelli (now
Beta Glass) in 1974.
On October 28, 1983, Dr. Ogbemudia-now as Civilian
leader of the defunct Bendel State, following the general
elections of that year, made him Head of Service of the
Bendel State Civil Service, and later, in 1984, following the
merger of the offices of the Secretary to the State Government
and Head of Service, he was appointed Secretary to
the Military Government and Head of Service, Bendel State
by then military leader, Brigadier Jeremiah Timbut Useni.
In 1985, he was reappointed by Col. John Mark Inienger,
then Military Governor of the state.
As in his active public service life, so in his life as a private
citizen and community leader-Onyeobi’s potent fingers
and heart have worked selfless to serve encouragement
and relief to legion interests for the most just causeselflessness,
and has, in lieu of that had legion awards
draping his neckline: he is a distinguished alumnus of the
University of Ibadan, and aside the many other awards and
honours that dot and mark his exemplary life of service,
was once Chairman of the Nigerian Gas Company (NGC)-
during which time he initiated the gas-in place -of –petrol
policy for automobiles-and the multi-term Chairman of the
leading oil palm investor in many countries, Presco.
Unlike the conventional prophets without honour in
their lands, Chief Onyeobi’s stellar good works have stood
him in good stead among the low and the high in his ancestral
community, a testimony to which is his conferment
with the revered title of Iyase of Ahaba (the traditional
name of Asaba), which he has held with uncommon dignity,
reverence and sense of responsibility.
Though, understandably, he would not mark his birthday-(
he is still in mourning for his wife in deference to the
tradition requiring that he does so), that would, however,
do very little to dissuade his legion admirers and wellwishers
from celebrating him where it matter most –in
their hearts in which he has etched himself by his selfless
exemplary life of service.
And so join me in wishing the Iyase many vital happy
returns on his 84th birthday.