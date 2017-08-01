Onyeobi: Celebrating The Unicorn @ 84

BY MONDAY UWAGWU

PRAY, how does one describe a man with multifarious

positive applications, and who, like time, remains

positively old and relevant, and yet, significantly

new and current?

How many men-and this is without prejudice to the

gender females that we hold in positive awe-can bestride,

quite effortlessly, the twin worlds of African tradition and

Westernism?

Well, you may not require to answer the simple question;

scant is the number and just one of the rare men is

our subject today, Chief Patrick Goodluck Isioma Onyeobi,

who, after the necessary training at which he excelled, has

risen through the rank by dint of hard work, diligence and

other elements of positive disposition, to retire as Head

of Service (HoS)and Secretary to State Government (SSG)

of the defunct Bendel State, and to cap that feat with his

installation as Iyase (Prime Minister) of his ancestral

community of Asaba, the historic town that is now seat

of Delta State?

At 84 today, Chief Onyeobi-in spite of the travails he

has had to contend with in life, (he had more than 20

months unjust incarceration during the Nigerian Civil,

escaped death by the skin of the tooth several times over

and recently lost his wife of more than 50 years, Ezinne

Philomena Onyeboi, ) has remained entirely and singularly

focused to his life of altruism-unalloyed selflessness,

based on his conviction that, while very man has his role

cut out for him by God and Mother Nature and the road

to the future is never fully made, the only true service to

God remains the only selfless service to man. T h e

import of this has always guided his life.

With virtually no proverbial spoon in his mouth at

birth-as it is said-Patrick Isioma Goodluck Onyeobi was

born on August 7, 1933 in Asaba; he attended Government

School, Asaba, from 1940 to 1946, before leaving in

Standard Five for Government College, Ibadan, in 1947,

where he earned the Cambridge School Certificate some

four years later, that is December 1951 to be precise. At

the school, he was simultaneously the College Prefect and

Head, Swanston House.

He began his working career in June 1952 as a Clerical

Officer in the Western Region of Nigeria Colonial Government,

where he worked in the Civil Service Office until

October 1954, when in pursuit of the Golden Fleece, he

earned admission into Nigeria’s only university at that

time, the University of Ibadan, to read for the Bachelor’s

Degree in Modern History. Armed with a scholarship from

the Western Region Government, Onyeobi later earned the

Bachelor Of Arts Degree from the University of Ibadan-then

an affiliate of the University of London-in June 1959, following

which he immediately returned to the Civil Service

of the Western Region as an Assistant Secretary. Following

the August 9, 1963 creation of the Mid West Region from

the Western Region, he, like other indigenes of the new

region in the Western Region Government Service, was

transferred to Mid West as a foundation member of its

Civil Service.

In 1964, he was promoted Senior Assistant Secretary; in

1971, he rose to the rank of Under Secretary, and Deputy

Permanent Secretary (19720, and later, in 1974, Permanent

Secretary by the Col.Samuel Osaigbovo Ogbemudia

administration. As Permanent Secretary, he served exemplarily

in legion places and offices, including the board of

Governors of Auchi Polytechnic; the Military Governor’s

Chief Patrick Goodluck Isioma Onyeobi

Office; the Ministry of Finance as well as a member/

secretary of the Chief E.K. Clark Committee that travelled

to London to negotiate with the Leventis Group for the

establishment of the Delta Glass Company, Ughelli (now

Beta Glass) in 1974.

On October 28, 1983, Dr. Ogbemudia-now as Civilian

leader of the defunct Bendel State, following the general

elections of that year, made him Head of Service of the

Bendel State Civil Service, and later, in 1984, following the

merger of the offices of the Secretary to the State Government

and Head of Service, he was appointed Secretary to

the Military Government and Head of Service, Bendel State

by then military leader, Brigadier Jeremiah Timbut Useni.

In 1985, he was reappointed by Col. John Mark Inienger,

then Military Governor of the state.

As in his active public service life, so in his life as a private

citizen and community leader-Onyeobi’s potent fingers

and heart have worked selfless to serve encouragement

and relief to legion interests for the most just causeselflessness,

and has, in lieu of that had legion awards

draping his neckline: he is a distinguished alumnus of the

University of Ibadan, and aside the many other awards and

honours that dot and mark his exemplary life of service,

was once Chairman of the Nigerian Gas Company (NGC)-

during which time he initiated the gas-in place -of –petrol

policy for automobiles-and the multi-term Chairman of the

leading oil palm investor in many countries, Presco.

Unlike the conventional prophets without honour in

their lands, Chief Onyeobi’s stellar good works have stood

him in good stead among the low and the high in his ancestral

community, a testimony to which is his conferment

with the revered title of Iyase of Ahaba (the traditional

name of Asaba), which he has held with uncommon dignity,

reverence and sense of responsibility.

Though, understandably, he would not mark his birthday-(

he is still in mourning for his wife in deference to the

tradition requiring that he does so), that would, however,

do very little to dissuade his legion admirers and wellwishers

from celebrating him where it matter most –in

their hearts in which he has etched himself by his selfless

exemplary life of service.

And so join me in wishing the Iyase many vital happy

returns on his 84th birthday.