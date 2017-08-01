Okowa Administration Founded On Truth, Says Agwariavwodo

BY ITEVEH EKPOKPOBE

THE Senior Special Adviser to the State Governor, Senator Emmanuel Agwariavwodo was at the weekend invested as patron of Team SMART For Okowa

The investiture, which took place at Okpare, Ughelli North Local Government country home of Senator Agwariavwodo, was conducted by senatorial districts and local government leaders of the group led by its Director-General, Hon. Sunny Orishedere.

In his address, Agwariavwodo urged the group to continually defend the Governor Okowa administration because it was founded on truth.

He also advised the group to be professional and dogged in their approach to promoting the works of the governor.

Agwariavwodo described the Senator Okowa led government as democracy in action, adding that the Okowa administration ranked amongst the most valued in terms of democracy across Nigeria. “Do not be afraid because Okowa is a God-fearing man. The best part of it is that Okowa doesn’t want people to sing his praises,” he said.

According to him, the governor has always been a grassroots politician. “I have come to know him at a very close level. His government, which I am proud to be a part of, is one founded on Christian virtues and well grounded in democratic best practices of accountability and openness.”

“I am marvelled at the direction of prosperity for all Deltans which he aims to take the state.

Call on me anytime and I will answer you. Tell Okowa that when he is ready to go back for the second term, he should leave out Ughelli South for us. We will do the needful,” he added.

Earlier, the Director-General, Team SMART, Hon. Sunny Orishedere had commended the newly invested patron for making out time for the group, in spite of his very tight schedule and stressed that Team SMART was poised to bridge the communication gap between the elected and the governed.

According to him, the group was poised and resilient to disseminate the information of the successes of the government to the people and feed back what Deltans want back to the government.

Orishedere said that the governor had attended to the majority of the group’s reports on the challenges facing communities which was submitted to them in the course of their visits and interactions with communities across the state.

He said that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has performed marvellously in the past two years, which was attested to during the first phase of his town hall meetings across the state by Deltans.

The director-general appealed to Deltans to sustain the peace currently enjoyed in the state and gave the assurance that in the next six years, the state would experience more infrastructural development.