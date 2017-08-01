Okowa’s YAGEP Story

AT the historic occasion of the inauguration of his administration in Asaba, the state capital, Delta State Governor, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa vowed, before a motley audience of dignitaries, to do something positively different. In effect, he said that, away from the trend of business- as -usual, he was determined to do things differently.

Two years down the line of time, he has lived out the critical import of his vow in this regard, and the enabling evidences abound everywhere.

One of the critical proofs of the new approach to leadership and development issues in the state under the watch of Governor Okowa is embedded in the operational code of the administration called SMART Agenda. That critical proof, in my modest view, has to do with the wealth and job creation strategy, which operational mechanism is resident in the office of the Chief Job Creation Officer of the state, Prof. Eric Eboh.

The entire package of the wealth and job creation strategy of the Okowa administration finds due expression in four sub-themes which are as follows: the Skills Training and Entrepreneurship Programme (STEP); the Youth Agricultural Entrepreneurship Programme (YAGEP); the Micro Credit scheme being handled on behalf of the administration by the Delta State Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (DESMEDAN) and the Production and Processing Support Programme (PPSP).

While all of these, quite understandably, have their own target goals, which are now being stridently pursued by the government, it goes with little ounce of doubt that the YAGEP is leading the way on account of its multifarious positive effects on the economy and the larger society as a whole.

These alluring effects, legion for numbers will be listed in the succeeding paragraphs of this write up.