I’ll Synergise With Delta To Stem Child Trafficking –Olatuyi

BY TOSAN ATIE

THE Executive Director, Policy Consult, Mr. Jide Olatuyi, has reiterated his willingness to synergise with Delta State and other relevant stakeholders to stem the menace of child trafficking in the country.

Olatuyi disclosed this in Abuja recently when the Senior Special Assistant to the state Governor on International Relations, Dr. Genevieve Mordi, paid him a courtesy call in his office at Abuja.

According to him, it’s been discovered that a lot of the migrants who have migrated to other countries are young vulnerable men who had left Nigeria, probably from Delta State and Uyo.

“These are the key South- South states; evidently, a lot of stakeholders also say that, based on the profile of these, migrants are changing from South- East extraction and also need to be focused on because most of these migrants from the South- East migrate with the basis of education but turn themselves into irregular migrants,” he said.

He charged parents and guardians to be vigilant and watchful over their children and wards in order to combat the this vice, saying that the development should be of more concern to women since a lot of them are stuck based on ritual oath and passport seizure.

Earlier in her speech, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Okowa on International Relations, Dr. Genevive Mordi, decried the high rate in the number of strong cartels involved in trafficking Nigerians out of the country into hard labour in other countries.

According to her, a lot of these young migrants end up losing their lives while crossing the Mediterranean Sea while others end up as sex slaves and victims of child pornography if they are lucky enough not to be used for rituals with their body organs sold.

She implored youths to look inward and key into Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s SMART Agenda to better their lives, saying, that the pastures are not always greener at the other side as it seems to be while also condemning the act whereby parents antagonise their children by using it as a yardstick for success.

Dr. Mordi said that there was the need for research and investigation to get to the exit points of migration from the country through the Sahara Desert and for proper laws to be put in place and implemented on offenders to serve as deterrent to others.