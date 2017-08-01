Planned Strike: Govt ‘ll Address All Contending Issues –Sinebe

BY THEOPHILUS UZIH/SUNDAY EGEDE

DELTA State Commissioner for Higher Education, Engr. Jude Sinebe has appealed to members of the Joint Unions in the three state owned polytechnics at Ogwashi-Uku, Oghara and Ozoro to patientlywait for the state government to address some of the issues raised by them.

Sinebe, who spoke in a telephone interview with The Pointer yesterday, said that the appeal had become necessary as it would enable the state government to do what it can in resolving some of the issues, adding that the threat to embark on strike action would not in any way yield the desired result.

The commissioner, who disclosed that education was on the concurrent list of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, said that approvals made by the Federal Government vis-à-vis allowances and remuneration of staff has to be negotiated as it was not automatically binding on states.

“Members of the Joint Unions met us (representatives of the state government) where they presented their demands before the state government. We have done our bit and are waiting for final approval from the state government,” he added.

He specifically said that there was never a time the state government entered into any form of agreement with the Joint Unions in the state-owned polytechnics with regard to the current agitation of the unions, even as he urged members of the Joint Unions to pray for the success of the Governor Okowa administration in the state.

Meanwhile, affiliate unions of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Polytechnics (SSANIP) and Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) ,respectively, under the umbrella of the Joint Executives Unions of Delta State Chapter, have planned to embark on an indefinite strike to press home their demands, following the alleged failureof the state government to review the understanding reached with the unions.

In a chat with the Joint Union ‎Executive Chairman, Delta State Chapter, Comrade Thomas Ojuye, at the meeting advised the union members to remain steadfast and united in the challenges ahead.