FG Urged To Disarm Fulani Herdsmen

I CHIEJILE/AGBOR

THE Federal Government has been urged to disarm the Fulani herdsmen allegedly armed heavily to attack innocent and defenseless citizens in their home land.

The call was made by the President, Mothers’ Union and Women’s Guild, Diocese of Ika, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Dame Mercy Yetunde Onekpe in her presidential address delivered in their 17th annual conference tagged: “Pressing Towards the Goal,” at the Cathedral Church of Saint John, Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of the state at the weekend

Dame Onekpe lamented that the continuing attack of the herdsmen was another key source of fear across the country, adding that farm crops ‘are now’ food for their cattle, just as she said that their owners ‘are unknown’.

While commending the federal government on its effort in fighting corruption, she urged it to utilize the money recovered from the exercise to alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians.

Dame Onekpe commended the Acting President, Prof Yemi Osibanjo as he has been saddled with the responsibility of administering the country, praying that God would direct and grant him wisdom and good health to lead the people in the right way.

she pointed out that the women in the church prayed for the speedy recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari from his ill health.

Dame Onekpe who was flanked by her husband, Rt. Rev Dr Peter Onekpe and Mrs. Theresa Imaekhai, lamented that the Federal Government has not satisfactorily addressed the economic recession which, she said, threw many Nigerians out of gainful employments.

Regretting the stoppage of oil flow as a result of pipe line vandalization with some of the workers returning to food production, Dame Onekpe, pointed out those Fulani herdsmen harassed them, the willing youth food producers.

On the successes recorded by the Mothers Union and Women’s Guild, she catalogued the successes to include 36 room hostel project of 2007 to Dee 10, 2016; roofing of a building; raising of a supplementary budget of N5million and awards to some deserving women in the church, among others.

In the service where the Bishop of the Diocese, Rt. Rev (Dr). Peter Imhona Onekpe and the Dean of the Cathedral Church of Saint John, Ven Pat Okoh featured prominently, a guest preacher and a Don of University of Jos, Ven.( Prof) Charles Onwochei x-rayed the issues that culminated in moral decadence in the Nigerian society.

Prof Onwochei ,who based his sermon on the theme of the conference, condemned pornographic mania, bad home upbringing, moral laxity, waywardness, criminality and unfaithfulness of the women folk, among other vices.

Highpoint of the service was the rededication of the Mother Union/Women Guild and presentation of award to winners in the Bible Quiz competition organized for the 17 archdeaconries that comprise the Diocese with Ute-Okpu Archdeaconry coming first while Cathedral Archdeaconry came second.