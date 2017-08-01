Ikpuri Hails Okowa, Esiso For Success Of Party Meeting

By Ambrosembrose Ologidelogide

Thehe Supervisory Councillor for Education in Warri South Local Government Council Hon. (Mrs.) Linda Eya Ikpuri has hailed the state Governor, Senator (Dr.) Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Delta State Chairman, Barr.Kingsley Esiso for the initiative and huge success of the PDP general meeting held at Asaba on Friday July 21, 2017.

The Edjeba, Warri born political amazon made the commendation in a press chat with our reporter at her Agbarha, Warri Community of Edjeba Warri shortly after her return from the Delta State PDP general meeting last weekend as she noted that the success of the meeting was a true indication of the unity and strength of the party in the state. She, therefore, predicted that the PDP will sweep the polls in all elections in the state.

Commenting on the victory of Markafi at the Supreme Court, Hon. Ikpuri noted that the victory is for the judiciary, even as she asserted that the judiciary is the last hope of the oppressed, predicting also that her party, the PDP will bounce back at the Federal level in 2019 with victory, saying, “It is a boost for the unity and strength of our great party, the PDP.