T he Malian Firm’s Request For Innoson Vehicles

NIGERIARIARIA’S Charged Affairs in Mali, Yara Abdulsalam, says an indigenous motor manufacturing company in Nigeria, Innoson Motors, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a Malian firm to export 400 locally made vehicles to that West African country. Abdulsalam disclosed this recently in Abuja when he led a delegation of businessmen from Mali to visit the Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama.

He said that Innoson Motors based in Anambra State Nnewi signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Taxi Plus VIP, a Mali-based transport company, for the expansion of transport business in that country. According to him, the development was the outcome of a Made-in-Nigeria products exhibition” held in Bamako in 2016 which was facilitated by Ginco Group, a Nigerian firm based in Mali to showcase Nigeria’s potentials.

In his remarks, the Minister expressed delight at the development and described it as “the beginning of industrial revolution in Nigeria.’’ He said that it was a good development that would enhance job creation and stem the rate at which youths embark on dangerous adventure to Europe in search of greener pasture. “So, what you are achieving can be the beginning of revolution in our country; the longest journey has to start from somewhere.”

To us, it is quite striking and interesting to observe that an investor in Bamako, the Malian capital has struck a deal with Innoson Motors to supply 400 vehicles to be used in that West African country. What makes it so is that this is the very first time such number of vehicles is being requested for export within the ECOWAS sub-region.

We applaud the Malian entrepreneur for promoting Made-in-Nigeria goods, which, as a corollary, rubs off positively on the growth of the larger African economy. This represents patriotism on one hand and a strand of pan-Africanism on the other hand and should be emulated not only by Nigerians, but Africans as a whole, in our quest to achieve sustainable development on a continental level.

Beyond that, we view this worthy development as a shiny example of what Nigerian companies and government at the federal and state levels should do, with regard to the patronage of home-made goods and products. Thus, the Malian lesson in pan-Africanism should serve to bolster the patriotic fervour in Nigerians.

Our governments must rise to the occasion and patronise Made-in-Nigerian goods. Ironically, the government of Anambra State, which is the operational base of Innoson Motors uses Ford brand official vehicles, a clear negation of patriotism, unlike what obtains in other developed climes. For instance, leaders in Germany, France, United Kingdom and China, among others, use vehicles manufactured in their respective countries.

Our quest for the patronage of home-made goods has a historical basis. In the 1980s, local, state and Federal Governments in Nigeria used Peugeot vehicles from Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (PAN), Kaduna, as official cars. Regrettably, all of a sudden, Nigerians developed an irresistible appetite for imported cars which, up till now, are being used as official vehicles among the three tiers of government. The obvious implication of this, therefore, is the fact that Nigeria, as a nation, has, in the last couple of decades, been contributing to the development of the economies of the countries that produced the official cars used in the country to the detriment of its own local economy.

It is most unfortunate that the Malians have to teach us a lesson in patriotism. This, undoubtedly, is a wake-up call to Nigerians and other Africans. We must develop strong and robust appetite for made-in- Nigeria goods if we must simultaneoulsy stimulate the development of our economy and insulate it from becoming a dumping ground.

What Innoson Motors is doing is quite encouraging for the development of Nnewi and Anambra economy in particulars and the Nigerian economy in general. The company should be given a tax holiday by both the Anambra State and Federal Governments as a way of encouraging the automobile company in consolidating its technological breakthrough.

We call on Nigerians, corporate organisations and the three tiers of government in the country to do the needful by patronising Innoson Motors and other made-in-Nigeria products. It is only by so doing that we can collectively enhance the health status of our economy.