NURTW Effurun-Otor Unit Inaugurates First Exco

THE National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Ughelli South Branch, Effurun-Otor unit has inaugurated it first executive committee headed by Comrade Dievudavwe Paul, to pilot it affairs for the next two years

The inauguration ceremony which took place at Effurun-Otor town in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta state was well attended by personalities from the kingdom and friends as well.

The newly inaugurated executive are: Comrade Dievudavwe Paul, chairman, Comrade Patrick E. Ejuvwerume, vice chairman, Comrade Oyibo Kingsley, secretary, Comrade Ucho Augustine, Assistant secretary, Comrade Sunday Omarejivwe, Treasurer, Comrade

Mrs Bernice Duoghoreyon Etuwew.Omoyibo Paul, PRO, Comrade Paul Evughare, financial secretary, Comrade Edafe Orororo, Auditor, Comrade Ojefia Charles, Head of operations and Comrade Faith Akerhomebe, Provost.

The oath of office was administered to them by the First Vice Chairman Delta state Chapter and Ughelli South

Chairman, Comrade Charles Kwode. Shortly after the inauguration, Comrade Charles Kwode congratulated the newly inaugurated executive and charged them to obey senior hierarchy of the union, respect constituted authorities and be law abiding while discharging their duties.

He also urged the chairman to maintain a cordial relationship with his executive. In a media chat, the unit Chai man, Comrade Dievudavwe Paul, thanked God Almighty, the Effurun-Otor, the President General and the good people of Effurun-Otor for allowing the union to exist in the kingdom and promised to work closely with all relevant bodies and his executive in accordance with the union rules to reflect government wish.

Comrade Dievudavwe also appealed to the state government and other development agencies to build more roads in the kingdom , complete the ongoing Effurun-Otor / Uvwor Olomu Bridge project and also provide transportation buses, tricycles (keke), motorcycles (okada) to aid the transport system as well as enhance the standard living of the peoples in the kingdom, adding that Effurun-Otor is an oil rich kingdom