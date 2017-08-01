Delta Approves 24 New Schools

THE Delta State Government has approved 24 schools in various communities in the three senatorial districts of the state.

Speaking after the State Executive Council (EXCO) meeting held in Government House, Asaba, yesterday, the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, said that out of the 24, eight are primary schools, 14 are secondary schools and two secondary schools that were closed down by the Buhari/Idiagbon military regime.

According to Mr. Ukah, the primary schools are Saitoru Primary School, Enekorogha, Akporowo Primary School, Youbebe, Iyeye Primary School, Iyeye, and Bobougbene Primary School, Bobougbene, all in Burutu Local Government Area.

Others are Ozumu Primary School, Ugute-Ogume, Ndokwa West, Jero Primary School, Aza-Ama, Olubakagbene Primary School, Olubakagbene, and Ugogomeje Primary School, Koko, all in Warri North.

The commissioner listed the secondary schools to include, Isioma Onyeobi College and Agulu Secondary School, both in Asaba, Oshimili South Local Government Area, Oruchi Comprehensive High School, Amachai, Okpanam, Oshimili North, Ugwa Secondary School, Obodougwa-Ogume, Ndokwa West, Government Secondary School, Owhelogbo, Isoko North, Orie Secondary School, Orie-Irri, Isoko South and Odovie Secondary School, Odovie, Ughelli North.

Also approved are Odedegho Secondary School, Odedegho, Ughelli North, Obi-Obeti Secondary School, Obi-Obeti, Ukwuani, Wobomini Secondary School, Uyabebekorogha, Warri North, Umulo Secondary School, Umulo-Olomu, Ughelli South, Apelebiri College, Bolou-Apelebri, Patani, Egbo-Ideh Secondary School, Egbo-Ideh, Ughelli South and Abalagada Secondary School, Abalagada, Ndokwa East.

The two schools that were closed down, but now reopened by the state government are Ogbolubiri Secondary School, Ogbeigbene, Burutu Local Government Area and Omosuomo Secondary School, Omosuomo Waterside, Ughelli South.

Mr. Ukah further revealed that the EXCOl also approved the completion of the new town resettlement for Okerenkoko in Gbaramatu, Warri South West Local Government Area.