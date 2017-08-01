BY VINCENT ANIKWUSHE
THE Delta State government has reiterated
its commitment to partnering
with journalists in the state in disseminating
its programmes and policies
to the people.
The Head of Service, Mr. Reginald Bayoko,
stated this when he played host to
the members of Indigenous Correspondents
Chapel (ICC) of the Nigeria Union
of Journalists (NUJ), Delta State Council
in Asaba.
He said that the media as the Fourth
Estate of the Realm play a significant role
in the growth and development of any
nation, adding that no nation can make
appreciable progress without the media.
Bayoko commended the group for the
visit, affirming that “we have enjoyed
cordial relationship with journalists in
the state”.
According to him, “we will continue to
sustain this cordial relationship for our
mutual benefit,” adding that a vibrant
media is crucial and vital for nation
building.
He charged journalists to be fair, objective
and always cross check the information at
their disposal before publishing to avoid
libel, pointing out that yellow journalism
was inimical to the growth and development
of any nation.
The HOS equally enjoined media practitioners
in the state, especially those in the
community newspapers to propagate the
SMART Agenda of the present administration
to the grassroots.
Earlier, the Chairman of Indigenous Correspondent
Chapel of the NUJ, Comrade
Barth Ozah, had said that the visit was to familiarise
members of the oganisation with
the Head of Service, as well as interact and
interface with him with a view to building
a robust and symbiotic relationship.
He applauded the efforts of Mr. Bayoko
in moving the state civil service to the next
level, adding that his strive for civil servants
in the state to uphold the image, values and
principles of the civil service was highly
commendable.
Ozah, who also hailed the
introduction of the clocking
system by the state government
to checkmate truancy
and absenteeism among
civil servants, appealed for
the provision of furniture,
computers, among others
to enable the association
function optimally.