Propagate SMART Agenda To Grassroots

BY VINCENT ANIKWUSHE

THE Delta State government has reiterated

its commitment to partnering

with journalists in the state in disseminating

its programmes and policies

to the people.

The Head of Service, Mr. Reginald Bayoko,

stated this when he played host to

the members of Indigenous Correspondents

Chapel (ICC) of the Nigeria Union

of Journalists (NUJ), Delta State Council

in Asaba.

He said that the media as the Fourth

Estate of the Realm play a significant role

in the growth and development of any

nation, adding that no nation can make

appreciable progress without the media.

Bayoko commended the group for the

visit, affirming that “we have enjoyed

cordial relationship with journalists in

the state”.

According to him, “we will continue to

sustain this cordial relationship for our

mutual benefit,” adding that a vibrant

media is crucial and vital for nation

building.

He charged journalists to be fair, objective

and always cross check the information at

their disposal before publishing to avoid

libel, pointing out that yellow journalism

was inimical to the growth and development

of any nation.

The HOS equally enjoined media practitioners

in the state, especially those in the

community newspapers to propagate the

SMART Agenda of the present administration

to the grassroots.

Earlier, the Chairman of Indigenous Correspondent

Chapel of the NUJ, Comrade

Barth Ozah, had said that the visit was to familiarise

members of the oganisation with

the Head of Service, as well as interact and

interface with him with a view to building

a robust and symbiotic relationship.

He applauded the efforts of Mr. Bayoko

in moving the state civil service to the next

level, adding that his strive for civil servants

in the state to uphold the image, values and

principles of the civil service was highly

commendable.

Ozah, who also hailed the

introduction of the clocking

system by the state government

to checkmate truancy

and absenteeism among

civil servants, appealed for

the provision of furniture,

computers, among others

to enable the association

function optimally.