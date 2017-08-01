AS the Delta State Governor embarks on massive
construction of roads in all the nooks and cranny
of the state, residents of Ibusa, in Oshimili North
Local Government Area, have appealed to Senator Ifeanyi
Okowa administration to also consider the construction
of Ibusa-Okpanam Road, so as to alleviate the suffering of
the people of the area and its environs.
A cross -section of the residents, who spoke to The
Pointer at Ibusa ,lamented that “whenever they are going
to Okpanam, within the council area, they pay a lot
of money and wasted time and efforts to pass through
Asaba, the state capital, before getting to their destination,
a development that has been a bitter experience for
several decades now”.
Also speaking, Mr Jones Okafor, noted that the link road
between Ibusa and Okpanam is one of the shortest roads
between two sister communities in the state, stressing
that “in those days, their parents usually take them to
Okpanam and its environs through the road as was well
maintain them by the communities, while Ibusa youths
usually pass through the same way to Okpanam to sell
items to the people for construction and repairs of their
ancient thatch houses”.
He added that due to non-maintenance of the road,
that people of both communities have been experienced
hardship thus making the relationship between the two
communities appear to be far now, unlike in the past.