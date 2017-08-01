Govt Urged To Construct Ibusa-Okpanam Road

AS the Delta State Governor embarks on massive

construction of roads in all the nooks and cranny

of the state, residents of Ibusa, in Oshimili North

Local Government Area, have appealed to Senator Ifeanyi

Okowa administration to also consider the construction

of Ibusa-Okpanam Road, so as to alleviate the suffering of

the people of the area and its environs.

A cross -section of the residents, who spoke to The

Pointer at Ibusa ,lamented that “whenever they are going

to Okpanam, within the council area, they pay a lot

of money and wasted time and efforts to pass through

Asaba, the state capital, before getting to their destination,

a development that has been a bitter experience for

several decades now”.

Also speaking, Mr Jones Okafor, noted that the link road

between Ibusa and Okpanam is one of the shortest roads

between two sister communities in the state, stressing

that “in those days, their parents usually take them to

Okpanam and its environs through the road as was well

maintain them by the communities, while Ibusa youths

usually pass through the same way to Okpanam to sell

items to the people for construction and repairs of their

ancient thatch houses”.

He added that due to non-maintenance of the road,

that people of both communities have been experienced

hardship thus making the relationship between the two

communities appear to be far now, unlike in the past.