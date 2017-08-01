Opuoru Congratulates Okowa On PDP NCPC Headship

BY HENRIETTA OYAKHILOME

THE Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Political Affairs to Delta State Governor, Hon. Matthew Poko Opuoro, has congratulated the state Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa on his appointment as head of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention Planning Committee.

Opuaro, in an exclusive interview with The Pointer by telephone said that the appointment was well deserved, given the governor’s track record of achievements in the party, not only as governor of Delta State, but at the national level, and expressed confidence in Governor Okowa’s ability to deliver on the assignment as head of the party’s National Convention Planning Committee.He eulogised the governor for his commitment towards uniting members of the party, who, he said ,are now better positioned to challenge the ruling All Progressives Party (APC) in the centre, to take over the realms of leadership at the national level, come 2019.

The SSA to the governor called on PDP faithful in the state and at the national level to support the governor and other members of his committee in any way necessary in the onerous duty of organising the party’s convention, to make it not only hitch free, but also, successful. Opuaro also commended Governor Okowa for the recent approval of 24 new schools in the state, saying that the move could only have been borne out of the governor’s love for children of the state and his genuine commitment to human capital development as contained in the SMART Agenda programme of his administration.He said that the approval will not only increase the number of schools open to children of the state to attend school and obtain quality education, but will also afford them the opportunity to improve themselves and society, describing Governor Okowa as a worthy ambassador of education.