PARISHIONERS of the Anglican
Communion have been urged
to key into the Prosperity for
all Deltans agenda of the Delta State
Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa,
in order to benefit from the SMART
Agenda of the state government.
The State Commissioner for Information,
Mr. Patrick Ukah, made the
call recently while delivering a paper
to mark the 40th anniversary of the
creation of Asaba Diocese of the Anglican
Communion.
The commissioner stated that some
persons are missing out on the many
platforms provided by the government
to empower Deltans because
such persons lack the needed information,
hence the need to enlighten
the parishioners.
Speaking on the different platforms,
Mr. Ukah stated that the governor, among others, had repositioned
the agricultural sector since the state
can boast of major agricultural products
as rubber, oil palm, rice, yam, cassava,
potato, tomato and fish.
Among these, he said that the government
is laying more emphasis on three
key areas for value chain development,
which, according to him, include oil
palm, cassava and aquaculture, while
also encouraging cultivation of other
crops such as tomato and rice.
The commissioner revealed that, as
part of deliberate efforts of the state
government to focus on agriculture,
the state is planning to establish a
centralised geographical area for agroprocessing,
agribusiness, marketing
and value, adding that the activities are
supported by a dedicated concentration
of infrastructural facilities and amenities.
The initiative, he said, has reached advanced stage as Ogwashi Uku was
chosen for the pilot project, which
is estimated to cost 30 million US
Dollars.
Mr. Ukah stated that other areas
of achievements include distribution
of 220,000 improved oil palm
seedlings to farmers for enhanced
yields, institution of two rice mills
in Obior and Ikweghu-Agbarha, institution
of two cluster fish farms in
Mbiri in Ika North- East and Ewulu
in Aniocha South Local Government
Areas, establishment of a cane rat
cutter (Grass Cutter) and goat multiplication
centre at ADP, Ibusa and
rehabilitating fisheries laboratories
in Warri.He urged the parishioners,
especially the youths, to key into
the different programmes of the
government, aimed at empowering all in order to achieve the prosper-ity for all Deltans mantra
of the Okowa led administration.
In his remarks, the Bishop
of Asaba Diocese, Anglican
Communion, Rt. Rev. Justus
Mogekwu, commended the
state government for all it
has been doing to empower
Deltans and appealed to
the government to assist
schools that were returned
to the missions since it has
not been easy to run the
schools from the time they
were returned