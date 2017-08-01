Key Into Govt Programme, Ukah Urges Anglican Parishioners

PARISHIONERS of the Anglican

Communion have been urged

to key into the Prosperity for

all Deltans agenda of the Delta State

Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa,

in order to benefit from the SMART

Agenda of the state government.

The State Commissioner for Information,

Mr. Patrick Ukah, made the

call recently while delivering a paper

to mark the 40th anniversary of the

creation of Asaba Diocese of the Anglican

Communion.

The commissioner stated that some

persons are missing out on the many

platforms provided by the government

to empower Deltans because

such persons lack the needed information,

hence the need to enlighten

the parishioners.

Speaking on the different platforms,

Mr. Ukah stated that the governor, among others, had repositioned

the agricultural sector since the state

can boast of major agricultural products

as rubber, oil palm, rice, yam, cassava,

potato, tomato and fish.

Among these, he said that the government

is laying more emphasis on three

key areas for value chain development,

which, according to him, include oil

palm, cassava and aquaculture, while

also encouraging cultivation of other

crops such as tomato and rice.

The commissioner revealed that, as

part of deliberate efforts of the state

government to focus on agriculture,

the state is planning to establish a

centralised geographical area for agroprocessing,

agribusiness, marketing

and value, adding that the activities are

supported by a dedicated concentration

of infrastructural facilities and amenities.

The initiative, he said, has reached advanced stage as Ogwashi Uku was

chosen for the pilot project, which

is estimated to cost 30 million US

Dollars.

Mr. Ukah stated that other areas

of achievements include distribution

of 220,000 improved oil palm

seedlings to farmers for enhanced

yields, institution of two rice mills

in Obior and Ikweghu-Agbarha, institution

of two cluster fish farms in

Mbiri in Ika North- East and Ewulu

in Aniocha South Local Government

Areas, establishment of a cane rat

cutter (Grass Cutter) and goat multiplication

centre at ADP, Ibusa and

rehabilitating fisheries laboratories

in Warri.He urged the parishioners,

especially the youths, to key into

the different programmes of the

government, aimed at empowering all in order to achieve the prosper-ity for all Deltans mantra

of the Okowa led administration.

In his remarks, the Bishop

of Asaba Diocese, Anglican

Communion, Rt. Rev. Justus

Mogekwu, commended the

state government for all it

has been doing to empower

Deltans and appealed to

the government to assist

schools that were returned

to the missions since it has

not been easy to run the

schools from the time they

were returned