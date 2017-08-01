We’re On Top Of Flood Situation In Asaba –Augoye

BY DOMINIC OKONTA/CHIDINMA IJOMAH

Deltata State Commissioner for Works, Chief James Augoye, has revealed that the sewage underground drainage

system with 2.5 five diameters, worth N1.7 billion connecting Direct Labour Agency (DLA), Jesus Saves and Agric Road in Asaba was re- awarded last year by the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa administration to curb the menace of flood in the state capital.

Chief Aguoye stated this Wednesday when he featured on the Hot FM Radio programme, The People’s Parliament.

He said they are two discharge points which are Marble Hill and Cornerstone connected to Iyiabi River across the Asaba Benin Expressway and appealed to resident

of the state capital to be patient as the incessant flooding will soon be a thing of the past.

While noting that work cannot commence

on DLA /Jesus saves axis until the underground drainage is completed, he further noted that the state government has contracted a film to do a study of the DBS Road which is the lowest point of the Okpanama Road.

The commissioner explained that he has also instructed the contracting firm handling the Okpanama road project to place caution barriers at the manhole on the Okpanama Road Walkway to avoid people falling in during flood.