Gov’s Aide Charges Youth On Skill Acquisition

BY ANTHONY ARUGBA

SENIOR Special Assistant to the Governor of Delta State on Youth Mobilization for Positive Change, Hon. Christian Okpambor, on Wednesday, charged youths in the state to develop skills so as to become self reliant, adding that the government alone cannot shoulder

the responsibility of youth employment.

He also condemned in strong terms the recent killing of innocent worshipers at a Catholic Church in Ozubulu community, Anambra State, describing the move as sacrilegious,

barbaric and evil.

O

kpambor, who gave the charge while addressing the relevant youths stakeholders in his office, in Asaba, said the era of waiting for government job was over and as such; youths should learn various skills to enable them become self reliant.

He decried the state of youth unemployment in the country, calling on youths to acquire relevant skills in addition

to their academic qualifications so as as to become employers of labour at the long run.

He said : “ The time has come for youths to take the bull by the horn. You must understand that, the white collar

jobs are no longer forthcoming and for this reason, you need to think of a way out to improve your lives. I am convinced that acquiring a skill will help our youths to become successful in life.”

The adealso called on the Nigerian Police Force to bring the killers of the worshipers to justice so that the families of the deceased could have a sense of consolation even though it could not bring them back to life.