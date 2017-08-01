Flood: Let Uvwie Benefit From Ecological Funds, Ighrakpata Appeals To Govt

Deltata State Government has been called upon to allow Uvwie Local Government Area to benefit from Ecological Funds in order to enable it tackle the perennial flooding being experienced in the area already.

The Supervisor for Environment in the Local Government, Hon. Collins Ighrakpat,a made the appeal while supervising the on-going clearing of blocked drains and natural water canals in Effurun and its environs.

Ighrakpata said that the Federal Government should as a matter of urgency come to the aid of the Local Government, saying that funding is a natural issue that the Local Government cannot handle alone.

H

e added that the ecological fund is meant to address ecological issues such as flooding and other ecological problems, particularly now that flooding is overwhelming the area.

H

e said. Uvwie Local Government was committed to checking and preventing the perennial flooding experienced in different parts of the local government by cleaning blocked drains on major roads and streets. Those living in Ray Inije andIzobo streets and the East of the GRA in Uvwie were worst affected by flood he added.

H

e noted that the State Government needs to step on the toes of those who have ignored relevant environment laws by building on natural water channels by removing such structures in order to allow for free flow of water, stressing that the clearing exercise will be extended to other parts of the Local Government Area.

H

e urged residents to desist from the habit of dumping waste into drainage systems, adding thatmaintenance and clearing of drains will be carried out regularly in the Council area. He lauded the State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for his assistance to Uvwie during the hit of the raining season and called on the residents to cultivate the habit of clearing their surroundings at all times.