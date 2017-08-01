Government Urged To Aggressively Provide Credit Facilities To Smallholder Farmers

Participants in a one-day presentation on Community Participatory Assessment of Government Expenditure on Agriculture (National and States) Community score cards on Smallholder Farmers’ Accessibility to Agriculture Financing in Nigeria have called on the state government to aggressively provide agriculture credit facilities to the sectors.

The participants at the event in Asaba, during the presentation of the report by Actionaid, Nigeria and Envirumedic, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), said that the assessment programme is part of the Public Financing of Agricultural (PFA) projects being implemented aimed at strengthening the capacity of the farmers’ federations and women organisations to enable them engage directly with the government agencies and institutions for effective agriculture budgets allocation and utilisation that favour smallholders’ women farmers.

Delivering the assessment report, the Chief Executive Officer of Envirumedic, Chief Monday Rouna Itoghor, said that the assessment which was carried out in eight states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCTCT), showed that in Delta State, while many farmers were aware that there are government incentives for smallholder farmers to access; to improve their productivity, these incentives do not get to them, as bureaucratic procedures mitigate the access process.

Participants, among other bottlenecks in accessing government facilities by smallholder farmers, asked for the abolition of the use of very senior public servants as guarantors and advocated for community leaders and women leaders to act as guarantors for the sector.

They also frowned at the late release of information on some of the incentives, few days to the expiration to the public. This they agreed is not good for the development of effective agriculture policy in the country, especially in Delta State.

Chief Itoghor in an interview said that the study has shown that 70 per cent of food production consumed in the state is produced by smallholder farmers, and these number of farmers, if assisted will solve the food security problem of the state and the nation, and equally add to the national earnings through value adding and exports.

He reminded Nigerians that events have shown globally that the place of oil as a major income earner for a country is no longer possible, as events in many oil producing countries have shown and called on government to implement the Maputo Agreement on 10 per cent on Agriculture, and the Malabu Declaration on Economic Growth on Agriculture and Diversity Accessibility Livelihood.

Also speaking, Mrs. Onose Martha of Community Empowerment Initiative and Development said that the smallholder farmers are the real food providers, and need such encouragement, and they should not be put at the background.

She however, called on the group, especially the women farmers to use their associations and numbers to aggressively seek out and obtain the necessary facilities from the government.

“They should seek for information not to relax in the villages, waiting for someone to bring the needed information to them,” she said.

Mr. Oloku Sunday Azuka, a Deputy Director in the Delta State Ministry of Agriculture, while appreciating the presentation assured that the observations raised by the findings and participants will be looked into, as they are agents of policy formulation for the government, who are well interested in the smallholder farmers, because of their place in the provision of food on the table of Deltans, as the findings will help in the achievement of the SMARTART Agenda of the present state government.

Attendees at the presentation were invited NGOs, executives of the Smallholders’ Women Farmers, officials of the state Ministry of Agriculture, the Delta State House of Assembly, Bank of Agriculture and Bank of Industry.