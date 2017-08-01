Ogwashi-Uku Killings: Why The Alleged Murderer Went Berserk -Family

MORE facts as to what could have propelled a youth,

Jerry Okocha who allegedly murdered his uncle;

Mike Okocha and his son, Iwe, have emerged.

Jerry Okocha, who is in his 20s, sometime recently allegedly

hacked down his cousin, Iwe Okocha, who also was

in his 20s, with a sharp machete and butchered him while

he was taking his bath.

He had, after killing his cousin, Iwe, also attacked his

uncle, Mike Okocha, who was in the main house, unaware

of what had happened in the bathroom located at the

back of his house. With the machete, Jerry was reported

to have descended on his uncle, dealing him several blows

that left him half dead before help could come from the

neighboursThe wife of the victim was reported to have

narrowly beaten her escape as the assailant was said to

have attempted mauling her down with the machete.

The incident, which took place at Idumu-Okogwu in

Umudei Quarters, had elicited pandemonium among some

of the residents of the area, who had to scamper for safety

on realising what had happened.

The first son of Mike Okocha, who resides somewhere

within the vicinity was the one who mobilised some other

youths and neigbours when his mother ran to the place

where he lives to arrest the assailant, whom sources said

did not resist arrest.But recent information from a reliable

member of the Okocha family disclosed to our correspondent

that Jerry Okocha’s abnormal behaviour started after

he visited his mother’s home town, Ubulu-Unor community,

where he allegedly ate a puff adder snake.

“The snake we learnt is forbidden by his mother’s

people. That is, it is a taboo to eat the snake. I learnt that

it was Jerry and another of his friend that ate the snake.

I was informed that the other boy had a similar unstable

attitude, but his parents had had to go to Ubulu-Unor to

perform some traditional rites as a way of appeasing the

gods of the people before he got well.“While Jerry’s case

was not handled at the same time before now was what I

do not know. It was that same morning when he attacked

Mike and his family that we planned to take him down to

Ubulu-Unor to perform the traditional rites.

“Because Jerry lives in the same house with Mike and

his family, I am suspecting that he may have heard them

discussing the move to take him to Ubulu-Unor for the

rites and probably decided to strike. I was informed that

for a long time now, he has been behaving abnormally,

that is, he has not been sane. It is most unfortunate that

such a calamity could befall the home, despite the effort

and plan to save himfrom the madness,” hinted the family

member who craved anonymity as hewas not permitted

to divulge the move.