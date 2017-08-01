MORE facts as to what could have propelled a youth,
Jerry Okocha who allegedly murdered his uncle;
Mike Okocha and his son, Iwe, have emerged.
Jerry Okocha, who is in his 20s, sometime recently allegedly
hacked down his cousin, Iwe Okocha, who also was
in his 20s, with a sharp machete and butchered him while
he was taking his bath.
He had, after killing his cousin, Iwe, also attacked his
uncle, Mike Okocha, who was in the main house, unaware
of what had happened in the bathroom located at the
back of his house. With the machete, Jerry was reported
to have descended on his uncle, dealing him several blows
that left him half dead before help could come from the
neighboursThe wife of the victim was reported to have
narrowly beaten her escape as the assailant was said to
have attempted mauling her down with the machete.
The incident, which took place at Idumu-Okogwu in
Umudei Quarters, had elicited pandemonium among some
of the residents of the area, who had to scamper for safety
on realising what had happened.
The first son of Mike Okocha, who resides somewhere
within the vicinity was the one who mobilised some other
youths and neigbours when his mother ran to the place
where he lives to arrest the assailant, whom sources said
did not resist arrest.But recent information from a reliable
member of the Okocha family disclosed to our correspondent
that Jerry Okocha’s abnormal behaviour started after
he visited his mother’s home town, Ubulu-Unor community,
where he allegedly ate a puff adder snake.
“The snake we learnt is forbidden by his mother’s
people. That is, it is a taboo to eat the snake. I learnt that
it was Jerry and another of his friend that ate the snake.
I was informed that the other boy had a similar unstable
attitude, but his parents had had to go to Ubulu-Unor to
perform some traditional rites as a way of appeasing the
gods of the people before he got well.“While Jerry’s case
was not handled at the same time before now was what I
do not know. It was that same morning when he attacked
Mike and his family that we planned to take him down to
Ubulu-Unor to perform the traditional rites.
“Because Jerry lives in the same house with Mike and
his family, I am suspecting that he may have heard them
discussing the move to take him to Ubulu-Unor for the
rites and probably decided to strike. I was informed that
for a long time now, he has been behaving abnormally,
that is, he has not been sane. It is most unfortunate that
such a calamity could befall the home, despite the effort
and plan to save himfrom the madness,” hinted the family
member who craved anonymity as hewas not permitted
to divulge the move.