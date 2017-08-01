THE Vice -Chancellor, Delta State University (DELSU),
Abraka, Prof. Victor Peretomode, has commended
the Nigerian Army for their immense contributions
in restoring peace in the university and its environs.
Peretomode stated this in Abraka during a courtesy
call on the management of the university by the Commanding
Officer, 19 Battalion, Koko, Lieutenant Colonel,
Ma Ma’aji.
The Vice Chancellor,, who was represented by the Deputy
Vice- Chancellor, Administration, Prof. (Mrs.) Rose Aziza,
appealed to the commander not to relent in sustaining the
peace already established in the university community
and its environs.
Responding, the Commanding Officer, Ma Ma’aji, said
that he was overwhelmed by the quality reception accorded
him by the university management, despite the
short notice for the visit.
While describing the university as an integral part of the
society, the commander assured the management of his
readiness to partner the university in providing adequate
security, to sustain the existing peace in the institution.