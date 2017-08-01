Peretomode Commends Army For Restoring Peace To DELSU Community

THE Vice -Chancellor, Delta State University (DELSU),

Abraka, Prof. Victor Peretomode, has commended

the Nigerian Army for their immense contributions

in restoring peace in the university and its environs.

Peretomode stated this in Abraka during a courtesy

call on the management of the university by the Commanding

Officer, 19 Battalion, Koko, Lieutenant Colonel,

Ma Ma’aji.

The Vice Chancellor,, who was represented by the Deputy

Vice- Chancellor, Administration, Prof. (Mrs.) Rose Aziza,

appealed to the commander not to relent in sustaining the

peace already established in the university community

and its environs.

Responding, the Commanding Officer, Ma Ma’aji, said

that he was overwhelmed by the quality reception accorded

him by the university management, despite the

short notice for the visit.

While describing the university as an integral part of the

society, the commander assured the management of his

readiness to partner the university in providing adequate

security, to sustain the existing peace in the institution.