Two Persons Narrowly Escape Death As Vehicle Plunges Into ‘Area 74 Uncompleted Road Drainage’

TWO persons during the week narrowly escaped death as the car they were travelling in plunged into the uncompleted drain by the entrance of the abandoned Area 74 Road, Anwai Road, Asaba, the Delta State capital.

According to an eyewitness, the accident occurred between 10pm and 11pm when it was raining.

He said that due to the bad road, coupled with the rain that was fallin,g, the driver could not control the car, but before he knew what was happening, the car had already plunged into the deep drainage.

According to him, “they were lucky that some of us tricycle and motorcycle riders were still present to help them out of the falling vehicle, ; we had to break the back windscreen and the right door glass to bring them out with flood water gushing out into the car and our bodies.”

As at the time The Pointer visited the scene, the victim was said to be receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital with the vehicle; a Toyota Highlander Jeep still lying in the deep gutter.

Some residents who spoke to our correspondent called on the state government to tar the road, adding that cars regularly fall into gutters due to the bad road.

“We are calling on the state government and the contractor who abandoned this road to, please, come back to site,;we are not finding things easy here. The road is very, very bad, cars cannot pass it anymore now that we are in the middle of the rainy season.

This road is very close to Government House, Asaba and link to many important places with high population which includes civil servants and top government officials, it should be a top priority of government,” they said.

According to one of the respondents, “for over three weeks now, I parked my car at home and resorted to the use of tricycles and motorcycles; it is as bad as that, the road has destroyed many cars.”

He pleaded with government to extend the tarring of roads in the state capital to Area 74 Road, adding that it has been long abandoned by the contractor and nobody is talking or asking questions. “We are tired”, he said.