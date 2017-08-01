Uduaghan Lauds Okowa For School of Marine Technology Accreditation

THE Delta State Commissioner for

Transport, Mr. Vincent Uduaghan

has commended the State Governor,

Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, for the role he played in

the accreditation of courses at Delta State

School of Marine Technology, Burutu.

Mr. Uduaghan made the commendation

in Asaba during a meeting with the

management of the directorate.

The commissioner appreciated the

efforts of the state governor, when he

discussed the progress of the school with

the Permanent Secretary, Directorate of

Transport, Mr. Edwin Abraka, Director of

Marine Transport, Engr. Victor Omoniyi

and other senior management of the

directorate.

Mr. Uduaghan noted that despite “numerous

financial challenges from different

quarters in the state and the urgent desire

of government to develop other sectors

of the state, the governor equally took

the issue of School of Marine Technology,

Burutu to heart.”

He added that “it was heart-warming to

the staff of the Directorate of Transport,

staff and students of the School of Marine

Technology that the process of accreditation

of courses was successful with the

National Board of Technical Education

(NBTE),” appealing to well- meaning individuals,

companies and philanthropic

organisations to assist the school either

by cash or by providing books, in Marine

Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Nautical

Sciences, Maritime Transport, Ship and

Boat Building as well as Business Study to

enhance students’ performance, stressing

that, “government cannot do everything.”

Mr. Uduaghan advised lecturers and other

non-teaching staff to live up to expectation,

stressing that there was need for the

students to “imbibe the culture of reading

at all times and equally engage themselves

in some sporting activities to be physically

and mentally balanced.”

The chairman and board members of the

school’s governing council, the Provost, Dr.

Selle Ebisine, and community leaders in

Burutu thanked the state governor in one

voice that the achievements so far recorded in the institution was as a

result of Governor Okowa’s

commitment to ensuring

that the school was key to

the maritime sector across

the Niger Delta region.