THE Delta State Commissioner for
Transport, Mr. Vincent Uduaghan
has commended the State Governor,
Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, for the role he played in
the accreditation of courses at Delta State
School of Marine Technology, Burutu.
Mr. Uduaghan made the commendation
in Asaba during a meeting with the
management of the directorate.
The commissioner appreciated the
efforts of the state governor, when he
discussed the progress of the school with
the Permanent Secretary, Directorate of
Transport, Mr. Edwin Abraka, Director of
Marine Transport, Engr. Victor Omoniyi
and other senior management of the
directorate.
Mr. Uduaghan noted that despite “numerous
financial challenges from different
quarters in the state and the urgent desire
of government to develop other sectors
of the state, the governor equally took
the issue of School of Marine Technology,
Burutu to heart.”
He added that “it was heart-warming to
the staff of the Directorate of Transport,
staff and students of the School of Marine
Technology that the process of accreditation
of courses was successful with the
National Board of Technical Education
(NBTE),” appealing to well- meaning individuals,
companies and philanthropic
organisations to assist the school either
by cash or by providing books, in Marine
Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Nautical
Sciences, Maritime Transport, Ship and
Boat Building as well as Business Study to
enhance students’ performance, stressing
that, “government cannot do everything.”
Mr. Uduaghan advised lecturers and other
non-teaching staff to live up to expectation,
stressing that there was need for the
students to “imbibe the culture of reading
at all times and equally engage themselves
in some sporting activities to be physically
and mentally balanced.”
The chairman and board members of the
school’s governing council, the Provost, Dr.
Selle Ebisine, and community leaders in
Burutu thanked the state governor in one
voice that the achievements so far recorded in the institution was as a
result of Governor Okowa’s
commitment to ensuring
that the school was key to
the maritime sector across
the Niger Delta region.