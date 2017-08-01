Ngo Embarks On Five-Day Seminar For Ethiope East Youths

BY RAYMOND ISARA

As part of efforts to alleviate poverty among youths in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Plum Global Systems Ltd, has embarked on massive five-day seminar workshop/training on practical poverty-alleviation programme holding in Isiokolo, headquarters of Ethiope East Local Government Area.

A total of 155 youths drawn from the 11 wards in Ethiope East Local Government Area are participating in the techniques of manufacturing of bar soap, dusting powder, cake baking, meat-pie, fish roll, make-up and head tie, custard food, yoghurt, vanilla ice cream, banana ice cream, hair shampoo, face powder, hair cream, semovita production, scouring powder (vim), liquid bleach, chocolate food juice, liquid detergent, pomade/Vaseline, and mentholated balm.

The organiser and managing director of Plum Global Systems Ltd, Mr. Omonigho Play Well who is an illustrious son of Ethiope East Local Government Area based in Warri,said that he grew up in the community and knows the plight, yearnings and pains the youths are going through, hence he has decided on the programme to enable the youths have a sense of belonging and to be self-reliant from the skills and knowledge gained at the end of their training.

Mr. Play Well posited that he was quite happy with the turn-out of participants and trainees, adding that his organisation did not ask anybody to pay for the services, but it was absolutely free of charge as it is not cash -based.

To the admiration of the trainees, the Managing Director, Plum Global Systems Ltd disclosed that, at the end of their training, participants would be given some equipment and materials and empowered with starter packs to take- off and start on their own from the skills and knowledge acquired during the training to make life more meaningful to them. He, therefore, warned that they should be very serious with their training and not to take it as an exercise in futility.

Earlier, in a welcome address presented by the Co-ordinator of the programme, Miss Ovwata Edesiri, she reminded the participants that poverty is a disease and they should not allow it to come their way as God has created them to succeed and not to fail.

According to her, the skill and knowledge acquired during the training could make them millionaires if vigorously pursued with what she called termed focus, faith, perseverance and prayers.

A cross-section of trainees interviewed by journalists thanked God for the wisdom and initiative of the Managing Director of Plum Global Systems Ltd, Mr. Omonigho Play Well, adding that it is a very good thing that has happened in Ethiope East Local Government Area since its creation.