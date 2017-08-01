MR Frank Apiti, a
fish farmer in Delta
State, has advised
unemployed youths in the
state, to take advantage
of the State Government’s
agriculture intervention
programme and engage in
fish farming.
Apiti, who owns a fish
farm at Camp 74, Anwai,
near Asaba, gave the advice
in an interview with the
News Agency of Nigeria
(NAN) in Asaba.
He said that the youths
should not idle away their
precious time, but embrace
agriculture particularly fish
farming to earn a living.
The farmer said the state’s
potential in fish farming
was inexhaustible, adding
that many unemployed
youths in the state could
become self-reliant through
fish production.
He recalled that the state
government recently empowered
no fewer than
1,000 youths across the
state to engage in fish farming.
“The state government
through its agricultural
empowerment scheme, few
months ego, empowered
young people to make them
entrepreneurs and employers
of labour.
“As we speak, over 1,000
of these youths have been
empowered across the state
and those who benefited in
Asaba have their ponds
by the university gate in
Anwai.
“Depending on the species
of fish they received
from government, most of
them have commenced harvesting
and making some
money for themselves,”
Apiti said.
“For me, I am an old timer
and I am enjoying my fishing
business.
“I must thank the state
government for giving its
support to the youths in order
to reduce criminality in
the state,” he said. (NAN)