Farmer Wants Delta Youths To Engage In Fish Farming

MR Frank Apiti, a

fish farmer in Delta

State, has advised

unemployed youths in the

state, to take advantage

of the State Government’s

agriculture intervention

programme and engage in

fish farming.

Apiti, who owns a fish

farm at Camp 74, Anwai,

near Asaba, gave the advice

in an interview with the

News Agency of Nigeria

(NAN) in Asaba.

He said that the youths

should not idle away their

precious time, but embrace

agriculture particularly fish

farming to earn a living.

The farmer said the state’s

potential in fish farming

was inexhaustible, adding

that many unemployed

youths in the state could

become self-reliant through

fish production.

He recalled that the state

government recently empowered

no fewer than

1,000 youths across the

state to engage in fish farming.

“The state government

through its agricultural

empowerment scheme, few

months ego, empowered

young people to make them

entrepreneurs and employers

of labour.

“As we speak, over 1,000

of these youths have been

empowered across the state

and those who benefited in

Asaba have their ponds

by the university gate in

Anwai.

“Depending on the species

of fish they received

from government, most of

them have commenced harvesting

and making some

money for themselves,”

Apiti said.

“For me, I am an old timer

and I am enjoying my fishing

business.

“I must thank the state

government for giving its

support to the youths in order

to reduce criminality in

the state,” he said. (NAN)