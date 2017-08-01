Flood/erosion challenges: Control Measures Yielding Positive Results

THE Delta State Government has reiterated its commitment to addressing the peculiar environmental needs of every community in the state, saying that it has carried out baseline studies of all environmentally- impacted communities with peculiar challenges already identified, while various remedial mechanisms are being harnessed to place degraded communities on the path of environmental sustainability.The state Commissioner for Environment, Barr. John Nani gave the assurance recently when he inspected the ongoing crucial mechanical de-siltation of waterways and creating of new ones across the state to allow for easy flow of water in flood prone areas of the state.

The state government’s proactive approach, according to the commissioner, has resulted in the massive opening of canals as well as the creating of new ones in Isheagu, Ewulu, Agbor, Asaba, Sapele, Oghara, Ughelli, Warri, Osubi, Effurun and Aghalokpe, among other towns in the state.

Nani ,who appealed to Deltans to be patient with the government, said that though environmental challenges are burdensome and cannot be comprehensively addressed immediately, however noted that “with the flexible arrangement we are adopting to bring all interventionist agencies and the World Bank to work with us in the implementation, will not only ease implementation but will bring about a robust implementation of the flood control strategies”.

Hon. Nani added that the baseline studies has identified gully erosion, coastal erosion, land degradation and lack of proper system, as well as pollution as the most threatening and disturbing environmental challenges that the state is faced with. He explained that the state government has keyed into the Nigerian Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP), a World Bank -assisted programme, aimed at addressing land degradation ,adding that five sites; Midomer/Iweriebor Erosion Site, Boji Boji Owa in Ika North-East; Obomkpa Erosion Site, Obomkpa, and Ukwu-Nzu Erosion Site, both in Aniocha North Local Government Area; Jesse Flood Site, Jesse in Ethiope West Local Government Area and Onicha-Uku Erosion Site in Aniocha North Local Government Area, have been selected for priority attention in the first phase.

“I am pleased to also inform you that as part of proactive measure to address coastal erosion and ocean surge, the Delta State Government has keyed into the West African Coastal State programmes, that will facilitate funding to provide shoreline protection in coastal erosion rampaged communities in the state,” he added.Nani averred that the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, the Ecological Fund office, the World Bank and other relevant government MDAs and NGOs are also being carried along in this sincere drive to ensure environmental prosperity for all Deltans.

On the ongoing massive opening of waterways across the state, the commissioner expressed optimism that the state government’s effort are already paying off as flood water is receding aggressively in erstwhile flood ravaaged communities for the overall benefit of Deltans.

He also assured Deltans of Governor Okowa’s strong determination and sincere commitment to meet the yearnings of all Deltans of the robust implementation of the SMART Agenda.