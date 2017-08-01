IPMF Urges Ogulagha Community To Embrace Dialogue

BY MICHAEL IKEOGWU-WARRI

The President, Ijaw Pastors and Ministers Fellowship (IPMF), Bishop Samson Amajene has called on the people of Ogulagha community in Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State, to embrace dialogue as it was the only way the people could move forward

Bishop Amajene made the observation at a three- day Miracle Crusade tagged:” Ogulagha for Christ” held recently.

He said, as humans, there must be a dispute between and among the people in the community or the people and the government over one issue or the other saying such issues can be resolved through dialogue if the word of God dwells in them.

He explained that the community has not really experienced growth and development going by the mineral deposits in the land and blamed lack of unity among the people in one hand and lack of full repentance and acceptance of Jesus Christ into on the other.

The cleric admonished the people to be united and surrender to the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for them to have manifestation of the abundant blessings in their land.

In the sermon titled:”Overflow of Blessings”, the man of God who quoted many portions of the Holy Scriptures which include: Galatians 3:13; Act 23:12; Esther 4:14; Deut. 20:1; 1 Chron. 4:9-10 among others to buttress his message said with the crusade, the community has been liberated and hence -forth will experience rapid growth and development.

Other speakers include: Chairman Lagos Chapter, Apostle Tunbra L. Kuroseide, Chairman Bayelsa State Chapter, Bishop Inemo Tiebiri, Chairman, Delta State Chapter, Rev. Dr. Joseph Angiama, Chairman, Bomadi Chapter, Bishop Godspower Atalarerebo, Chairman, Ogulagha Chapter Pst. J. E. Goddy among others. They said, this is the opportunity for the community to fully repent and unite to have the manifestation of the blessings they are endowed with.

An Altar of God’s peace and development was also laid by the presiding Bishop in collaboration with the community chairman and members.

In a bid to develop innate talents among youths in the Creeks, Creek Stars Talent Hunt Audition Forms were given free of charge to interested participants who are willing to participate in a Talent Hunt Competition that will be hold later this year. According to Bishop interested candidates can still obtain the forms in their office.