THE newly inaugurated executives of
the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT),
Delta State Wing, have been charged
to be united and see themselves as one.
The Special Adviser to the Governor on
Labour and Industrial Relations, Comrade
Mike Okeme, gave this charge when the
union, executive led by the state Chairman
of the NUT, Comrade Okotie Titus, paid him
a courtesy call in his office.
Okeme also charged the union to employ
the instrument of dialogue and negotiation
to get their demands met. He promised to
relate their demands to the state governor
and other appropriate authorities, adding
that schools will be renovated before
resumption and that government will , at
the appropriate time employ more teachers.
He thanked the union for the visit and
wished them a successful tenure.
Earlier, Comrade Okotie Titus had appreciated
the state government, led by
Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for providing a level
playing field for all contestants during their
election.
He stated that the mission of his executive
is the improvement of the welfare of
teachers and to present for necessary
action, some of the challenges facing the
public and post-primary school teachers
in the state ranging from the non-payment
of primary school teachers’ salaries, the
non-release of 2017 promotion, the partial
implementation of 2016 promotion and the
unjust demotion of primary school teachers
by Infrosec Consults.
According to him, other challenges,
include insufficient number of graduate
primary school teachers promoted beyond
SGL 14, the non-payment of minimum wage
arrears to primary school teachers in the
state, inadequate infrastructure and nonprovision
of instructional material in the
public school system, the wanton removal
of names of teachers from the payroll and
the inter-cadre transfer of teachers to mention
but a few.