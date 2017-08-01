Okeme Charges Delta NUT To Be United

THE newly inaugurated executives of

the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT),

Delta State Wing, have been charged

to be united and see themselves as one.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on

Labour and Industrial Relations, Comrade

Mike Okeme, gave this charge when the

union, executive led by the state Chairman

of the NUT, Comrade Okotie Titus, paid him

a courtesy call in his office.

Okeme also charged the union to employ

the instrument of dialogue and negotiation

to get their demands met. He promised to

relate their demands to the state governor

and other appropriate authorities, adding

that schools will be renovated before

resumption and that government will , at

the appropriate time employ more teachers.

He thanked the union for the visit and

wished them a successful tenure.

Earlier, Comrade Okotie Titus had appreciated

the state government, led by

Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for providing a level

playing field for all contestants during their

election.

He stated that the mission of his executive

is the improvement of the welfare of

teachers and to present for necessary

action, some of the challenges facing the

public and post-primary school teachers

in the state ranging from the non-payment

of primary school teachers’ salaries, the

non-release of 2017 promotion, the partial

implementation of 2016 promotion and the

unjust demotion of primary school teachers

by Infrosec Consults.

According to him, other challenges,

include insufficient number of graduate

primary school teachers promoted beyond

SGL 14, the non-payment of minimum wage

arrears to primary school teachers in the

state, inadequate infrastructure and nonprovision

of instructional material in the

public school system, the wanton removal

of names of teachers from the payroll and

the inter-cadre transfer of teachers to mention

but a few.