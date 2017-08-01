Egbetamah Eyes Udu Council Chairmanship Seat

THE Majority Leader of Udu Legislative Council, Hon. (Barr.) Collins Ovie Egbetamah has indicated his intention to contest for the chairmanship seat of Udu Local Government Council.

The councillor representing Ward 17 in the local government council made the disclosure in a media chat with journalists at his country home of Orhuvworhun at the weekend, as he explained that he is going into the council’s chairmanship race to better the lot of the Udu people by attracting the dividends of democracy to the area, adding that Udu has what it takes to be an enviable local government council in the state.

In an interview conducted on his ambition, many adjudged him as the best and favourite aspirant for the number one Udu political seat judging from his wealth of his experience, closeness to the people, humility and transparency.

One of those interviewed who simply identified himself as Samuel Emodjevwe expressed happiness that Hon. Egbetamah has indicated his interest in the Udu Local Government Council chairmanship seat, saying that the majority leader of Udu Legislative arm will make the difference positively if he (Egbetemah) becomes the chairman of the council, affirming that Hon. Egbetamah is a grassroot politician, who will meet the yearnings of Udu people.