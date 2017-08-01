Govt Committed To Peace, Youth Development —Okowa

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has said that his administration would continue to promote peace and sustainable programmes that would enhance youth development

in the state.

Okowa said this when he received a delegation of youths led by Mr Kenneth

Okorie, the Chairman, Delta State Youth Council, in Asaba.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Okorie had led other youths on a peace walk to mark the grand finale of the International Youth Week celebration.

The governor, who was represented by the Chief of Staff, Government House, Mr Tam Brisibe, said that the government’s programmes and policies were tilted towards youth development.

Okowa commended the youths for the peaceful manner they have conducted

their affairs while marking the week, assuring them that more youths would be considered for employment in the state.

He said that any nation aspiring for greatness must inculcate the right morals into the youths and work for their well-being because they are the leaders of tomorrow.

“This administration believes that the future belongs to the youths, hence it is making huge investment in the development of the group.’’

Earlier, Okorie urged the state government

to prevail on the multinational

oil companies to relocate their operational headquarters to Delta.

He said that such a development would not only create jobs but also strengthen the existing peace in the region.

Okorie urged governments at all levels to address the recurring menace

of herdsmen attacks, to ensure sustainable peace, noting that the situation could escalate, if youths became targets.

Okorie, however, commended the state government on its polices and empowerment programme for youths and women and appealed to the state government to create opportunities to productively engage more youths. (NAN)