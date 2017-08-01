Patani PDP Faithful Commend Okowa For Ward Liaison Officers’ Appointment

The Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa

has been commended by members of the Peoples

Democratic Party (PDP) faithful in Patani Local

Government Area for extending appointments of ward liaison

officers to the locality, keeping up with his campaign

promises at grassroots level as well as the empowerments

and development at various communities, including road

projects, rehabilitation of schools and renovation of hospital

in the area.

This was disclosed during an interactive meeting convened

by the special monitoring committee led by, Chief

Jerry Eruvbedede, the Executive Assistant to the Governor

(political), Hon Godspower Margrimor, the local government

chairman and coordinator and Hon Aris Biu, Secretary

of the party with the Liaison officers to intimate them

on the programmes of the state government

Earlier, the Executive Assistant to the Governor (political),

Hon Jerry Eruvbedede stated that the appointments

were given to the people as a channel of information

that would enable the state government reach out to the

grassroots, bring them closer,managing communal crisis,

accessibility and monitoring of projects in the area while

urging them to be good ambassadors of government and

party representatives at their wards and communities.

Speaking at the event, the secretary of the party, Hon

Aris Biu, commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for various

projects in the area ,stressing that the governor has

proven to be a grassroots politician, who has the interest

of the common man at heart while calling on members of

the party to ensure that they participate in the ongoing

INEC registration.

Highlight of the event was a vote of confidence passed

on the Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.