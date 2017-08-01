The Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa
has been commended by members of the Peoples
Democratic Party (PDP) faithful in Patani Local
Government Area for extending appointments of ward liaison
officers to the locality, keeping up with his campaign
promises at grassroots level as well as the empowerments
and development at various communities, including road
projects, rehabilitation of schools and renovation of hospital
in the area.
This was disclosed during an interactive meeting convened
by the special monitoring committee led by, Chief
Jerry Eruvbedede, the Executive Assistant to the Governor
(political), Hon Godspower Margrimor, the local government
chairman and coordinator and Hon Aris Biu, Secretary
of the party with the Liaison officers to intimate them
on the programmes of the state government
Earlier, the Executive Assistant to the Governor (political),
Hon Jerry Eruvbedede stated that the appointments
were given to the people as a channel of information
that would enable the state government reach out to the
grassroots, bring them closer,managing communal crisis,
accessibility and monitoring of projects in the area while
urging them to be good ambassadors of government and
party representatives at their wards and communities.
Speaking at the event, the secretary of the party, Hon
Aris Biu, commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for various
projects in the area ,stressing that the governor has
proven to be a grassroots politician, who has the interest
of the common man at heart while calling on members of
the party to ensure that they participate in the ongoing
INEC registration.
Highlight of the event was a vote of confidence passed
on the Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.