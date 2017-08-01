Agbor Residents Seek CP’s Intervention Over Incessant Killings

BY MAXWELL MOMAH

The Delta State Police Commissioner, Mr Idris Zanna Ibrahim has been tasked to as a matter of urgency set up special police task force to stem the rising

cases of armed robberies , killings and other criminal activities in Ika nation.

A cross -section of the public that spoke to The Pointer yesterday, decried the recent killings which as at the last count stands at six within a week, saying the situation

has ignited fears in the residents that now sleep with both eyes opened.

The people therefore appealed to the state police boss to deploy more men and materials to Boji Boji metropolis to enhance

security that will boost development and guarantee lives and property.

Security of the people, according to them, remains paramount in delivery of state government SMART agenda to the residents and help to sustain dividends of democracy to the people.

Meanwhile, the police headquarters at Owa Oyibu divisional office has confirmed the death of Onyisi Ogbu , a staff of Ika North east local government council area through accidental discharge of his locally made single barrel gun.

The late Ogbu, it was gathered had told his family that he was going out for his usual vigilante job , but was found dead in close apartment which he shares with her mistress .

Close sources to The Pointer said the mistress woke the entire streets up with a shout , calling for assistance that her boyfriend had mistakenly shot himself , but the sources said before help could come he has given up the ghost.