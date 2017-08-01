Govt’s New Contract Policy Is Paying Off, Says Augoyewas

BY DOMINIC OKONTA

AS the ongoing Umunede/Otolokpo/Ute-Okpu/Ekuku-Agbor/Ndemili/Umutu Road project progresses, the Delta State Commissioner for Works, Chief James Augoye has commended the contractor, MCC Construction, for quality job, saying that the state government’s new contract policy allows contractors to finance and execute their project before payment.

Chief Augoye who dropped the hint yesterday, during the inspection of the ongoing project (one of the longest projects, covering four Local council areas, Ika South, Ika North-East Ndokwa West and Ukwuani) at Umunede, in Ika North-East Local Government Area, said that the contractor mobilised to site without mobilisation fund from the state government and will be paid at the 13th month of the 12 months contract.

He noted that after the 12 months duration of the project, the payment of the project will commence at the 13th month, on monthly basis and will continues until the completion of the payment of total cost of the project.

The commissioner pointed out that the contractor was actively working on the project site, in spite of the unfavourable weather condition, adding that the contractor was instructed by the state government to continue with concrete drainage system work, to avert the disruption of the work by erosion and work until favourable condition returns.

He pleaded with Deltans to be patient with the state government now that the unfavourable condition is affecting the progress of construction work across the state, adding that once the favourable atmosphere returns, work will commence fully to specification and time.

Augoye also stressed the need for Deltans to make calls to draw the attention of the state government to any portion of the road which requires repair, than going on social media, adding that once the government is alerted, it will swiftly address such challenges without stress.

The regional manager of MCC said that it embarked on the project after effective and carefully study of the topography of the terrain and engineering design to ensure quality job and sustainability of the project.

MCC, he said, noted that it hass also complied with the government’s ‘Local Content’ policy, a fact, which it said, stimulates amicable relationship with the host communities.