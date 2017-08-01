PDP In Orogun Vows To Deliver Okowa In 2019

By Ambrose Ologide

MEMBERS of the Delta State ruling party of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Orogun ward I & II in Ughelli North Local Government Area have vowed to deliver Senator (Dr.) Arthur Ifeayin Okowa as governor of Delta State in 2019, following a vote of confidence passed on the governor in a well attended meeting of the party members at the ultra modern conference of the Orogun posh residence of the Chairman Board of Governing Council Delta State Polytechnic Otefe Oghara Olorogun (Barr.) Andi Kayoma Osawota.

T

he motion was moved by Hon (Chief) Paul Okogu and supported by Hon (Chief) Henry Itedjere, co-ordinated by PDP Ughelli North Secretary Evwreni born Chief Meg, Atano and witnessed by the Executive Chairman of Ughelli North Local Government Council Hon (Chief) Kenneth Ibru

E

arlier in his address the host of the meeting the Ogba of Orogun Kingdom thanked the people for assisting him in giving the governor a red carpet reception at the venue of the meeting at weekend noting that it was an indication of Orogun peoples’ support for governor Okowa and the PDP just as he urged them to always focus on issues that will unite the party and shun anything that could caused disunity in the party even as he assured that their continuous support for the party will attract more dividends of democracy to the area.

The conference hall was filled to capacity by members of the party in the area who sang songs in praises of their host, Governor Okowa and the PDP

High point of the very impressive event was a vote confidence passed on governor Okowa by PDP members in Orogun Ward 1 & 11