Stop Politicizing UPU Affairs, Umukoro Tells Urhobo Politicians

NATIONAL Press Secretary, Urhobo Progress Union,

UPU, youth wing, worldwide, Comr. Efemena Umukoro,

has asked Urhobo politicians to stop politicizing

UPU, saying that UPU remains an ethnic body and not

a political organization.

He also advised Urhobo politicians to stop projecting

the Delta State Governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, in bad light,

stating that their continuous political interference in UPU

affairs was placing the governor in bad light, hence they

must steer clear of UPU affairs.

Umukoro, who bared his mind in an interview in Abraka,

said the call became necessary due to the way Urhobo

politicians are meddling in the affairs of the union, urging

them to exercise restraint so as not to put Urhobo nation

in further disarray.

He said: “ For them (Urhobo politicians) meddling in

the affairs of UPU, is making it look as if the governor

has interest in who leads the union . And we know that,

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, will never meddle in the affairs

of UPU because he (Okowa) is an honorable man, rather,

our greedy politicians are the ones using government apparatus

to destroy UPU.

“Our people must understand that, before they became

APC or PDP members, they were Urhobos and are still

Urhobos. Let the interest of Urhobo come first before

any other interest. Secondly, UPU elders should follow

strictly the constitutional provisions of UPU in settling

the crisis.

“If they can eliminate politics from UPU affairs, then

settlement will be a reality. Personally, in my own opinion,

nobody should take sides with Chief Joe Omene or

Chief Moses Taiga. If this two persons really mean well

for Urhobo nation, let them sit on a roundtable and find

out the stance of the constitution on the matter and also,

for the interest of Urhobo nation; let one step down for

the other.

“We all know that the crisis in UPU is because of 2019

election. I appeal to all to, as a matter of urgency, eliminate

politics out of UPU because that is the only way UPU can

stand again.