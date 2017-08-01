Eboh Tasks YAGEP/STEP Beneficiaries On Job Creation

BY MONICA OGBAUDU

The Chief job creation officer of the Delta State Youth Entrepreneurial Programme (YAGEP) and the Skill Training and Empowerment

Programme (STEP), Prof. Eric Eboh, has task beneficiaries of the programme in lsoko nation on creating employment for themselves and others through their acquired entrepreneurial skills.

The Professor made this task few days ago during the one day interactive session with all the beneficiaries held at the hall of the Nigeria

Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) lsoko north chapter in Ozoro, applauding

the level of the huge success recorded so far in the scheme as another contribution to the growth and development of the state.

According to him, this state government oriented scheme has definitely created an enabling

environment for the beneficiaries to turn all their challenges into entrepreneurial means in respect of employment as earlier stated as well as alleviating poverty from the state in line with the SMART agenda of His Excellency, Dr. lfeanyi Okowa. “The reason why we have not been able to address some of your challenges is as a result of the fact that, we don’t have different

clusters in the 2015/2016 set of YAGEP and STEP unlike the 2017 set. The clusters will enable

us address all your needs. We are working in collaboration with the Directorate of Youth Monitoring and Mentoring and the State Government

to facilitate micro credit scheme for all the entrepreneurial programme beneficiaries

across the State to help sustain their businesses

stated Prof. Eric.

He appealed to beneficiaries who have not receive their thirty thousand naira (#30,000) starters pack stipends to exercise patience adding

that the office of the Directorate of Youth Monitoring and Mentoring is working seriously

to pay those who have not been paid and also urged those affected to write their names and account details even as the Director, Youth Monitoring and Mentoring, Mr Edward Mekwe urges the beneficiaries to enumerate the challenges

they are facing in the cause of running their businesses in order to proffer solution adding that this is the essence of the interactive

session. Also speaking, the chairman of the lsoko north local government council, Hon Emmanuel

Egbabor who was represented by the secretary, Barr. Vote Umukoro also enjoined the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the opportunity made available to them, warning them against selling the starter pack given to them.Responding swiftly on behalf of the beneficiaries,

Ojada Phillip commended the Dr Arthur

lfeanyi Okowa for his SMART agenda on prosperity for all Deltans and the Chief Job creation

officer for ensuring that the beneficiaries are well equipped with knowledge needed to establish themselves in various trades.

because of the porous nature of journalism, they take to setting up all kinds of on-line newspapers without media experience.

On his part, Dean, Faculty of Media and Communications,BayeroUniversity, Kano, Prof Umaru Pete said, majority of electronic media in the country are under the government and have not provided the necessary technology with which to operate.

For this reason, he said, there is a gap and the alternative is for the socio-media which may not tell the truth all the time to come in.

Added to this, he said is a situation where many government electronic media still operate

analogue stations and you have an unfortunate

situation where digital journalists are working in an analogue station. ”This is dangerous

and retrogressive, he added.