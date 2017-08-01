Ibusa community in Oshimili
North Local Government
Area of Delta State has been thrown into mourning following the death of one of its eminent traditional chiefs, Chief Clement Obi Nwanze, the Odogwu of Ibusa.
A statement to this effect as announced by the Obuzor-
in-council in collaboration
with the Oloeome –in-council and signed by the palace secretary, Nzele Austin Abuah, said that the eminent chief passed on recently after a brief illness.
The statement added that a condolence register
has been opened at his residence at Ezukwu quarters,
Ibusa, and the palace secretariat, while burial arrangements will be announced
later.