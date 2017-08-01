Ibusa Mourns As Obi Nwanze Passes On

Ibusa community in Oshimili

North Local Government

Area of Delta State has been thrown into mourning following the death of one of its eminent traditional chiefs, Chief Clement Obi Nwanze, the Odogwu of Ibusa.

A statement to this effect as announced by the Obuzor-

in-council in collaboration

with the Oloeome –in-council and signed by the palace secretary, Nzele Austin Abuah, said that the eminent chief passed on recently after a brief illness.

The statement added that a condolence register

has been opened at his residence at Ezukwu quarters,

Ibusa, and the palace secretariat, while burial arrangements will be announced

later.