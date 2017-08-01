Delta Rice Farmers Expecting Bumper Harvest –RIFAN Boss

THE Chairman, Rice Farmers’ Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) Delta chapter, Mr. Silvanus Ejezie, yesterday expressed optimism that rice farmers in the state would have bumper harvest this year.

Ejezie said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Asaba that the farmers expected good yields because the state had experienced adequate rainfall this year.

He said also that the farmers received enormous support from the state government this planting season which had boosted their morale.

“The prospect for a bumper harvest in the state this year is high. The rainfall is good and the support we received from government also enhanced the growth of rice.

“The state government supported each farmer with six bags of fertilizers, 50 kilogrammes of paddy rice and herbicides during the planting season. All these have helped the crop to grow well.

The chairman said that the farmers were currently keeping birds and rodents away from their farms and would soon commence harvesting.

“We shall soon begin to harvest and we have hope of having a bumper harvest in the state this year,” he added.

Ejezie told NAN that he cultivated about 38 hectares of land and hoped to commence second season planting of the crop by December.

He thanked the state government for the support and pledged that RIFAN members in Delta State would continue to effectively utilise the inputs given to them. (NAN)