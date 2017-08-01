Okowa Hails Oghara Monarch On 5th Coronation Anniversary

GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa on Saturday congratulated HRM Noble Eshemitan (FCA), Uku Oghara Na Mè, Orefe III, the Ovie Of Oghara kingdom on the occasion of the 5th coronation anniversary.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, on Saturday in Asaba, Okowa described the five years reign of the Uku Oghara Na Mè as “beneficial to the kingdom and humanity.’’

Governor Okowa particularly thanked the Oghara monarch for the harmonious and peaceful coexistence among the people of the kingdom since his ascension to the throne and commended His Majesty for using his exalted position for the service of the people.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I congratulate His Royal Majesty, members of the traditional council and the people of Oghara kingdom on the occasion of the 5th anniversary of the monarch’s ascension to the throne of his forefathers.

“In the last five years on the throne, His Royal Majesty, Orefe III, has demonstrated exemplary leadership by living above board, while remaining as the rallying point and inspiration for his subjects.

“As a custodian of the culture and tradition, Uku Oghara Na Mè has played significant roles in the promotion of harmony among the Oghara people, Urhobo nation and Deltans in general.

“He has also helped socio-cultural cooperation, communal living and peaceful co-existence among the Urhobo and other ethnic groups in the state” the statement added.

The governor wishes the Orefe III well as he celebrates and also congratulates the people of Oghara kingdom for giving the monarch all the needed support and cooperation in the past five years.