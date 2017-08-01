Housing Infrastructure Deficit in Nigeria

APARTART from the congenital factors of ethnic animosity and disparate mindsets, much of the problems bedevilling Nigeria’s progress lies with the huge infrastructure deficit. This is noticeable in virtually all sectors of the economy: public infrastructures are either non-existent or awfully scanty and in decrepit condition where they are available, at all. As seen in other national failings, the incidence of infrastructure deficit arises from a somewhat perennially poor national vision, inchoate policies of successive governments and the endemic corruption of the political economy.

One of the key sectors mostly affected is housing in which investments are not commensurate with the ever-growing population of the country. The very nature of this problem was highlighted by the Managing Director of the Nigerian Mortgage Refinance Company (NMRC), Prof. Charles Inyangete, who said that Nigeria requires a whopping N3.5 trillion to build 700,000 houses on a yearly basis for the citizenry.

Prof. Inyangete’s disclosure on the shortfall in housing provision for Nigerians may have shocked all, but not the discerning category of persons. The only aspect which probably shocked a larger number of persons is the huge capital outlay required to address the age-long shortage of houses for the citizenry. Of course, his estimation of N3.5 trillion is likely to generate goose pimples in many Nigerians, especially now that the country is still steeped in economic recession.

It is quite a difficult situation and articulating an easy solution is a remote possibility. With a comatose national economy and poor fiscal profiles of sub-national entities, government would, for a long time to come, find it extremely difficult to make adequate budgetary allocations to the housing sector for obvious reasons. Even in the best of times, when the economy was relatively buoyant, the two tiers of government did not show enough commitment to the provision of cheap and affordable houses for the teeming masses.

It is our contention that if government at the federal and state levels had been up and doing in this sector, a substantial part of the problem would have been addressed. Regrettably, Nigeria’s population is growing exponentially, but investments in the housing sector are unarguably dismal. Houses are not just available for the people. The much we have in major cities across the country are owned by private individuals, while an insignificant percentage financed by mortgage institutions are beyond the reach of the poor.

This is one of the reasons why a larger number of the citizens who flock to the cities in search of a better life end up in slums and shanties where living is largely miserable and appalling. In contrast, however, it is easier for the average Nigerian residing in his village to build traditional houses through communal assistance. They are far cheaper than modern structures in the urban centres.

Part of the solution lies with strengthening mortgage institutions to access funds in the capital market to finance housing infrastructure in cities. It is relevant to a capitalist economy like ours. In retrospect, government-funded housing programmes in the 1970s and 1980s largely because Nigeria then operated a mixed economy, until the emergence of the neo-liberal economy, which put government’s involvement in abeyance.

Nevertheless, time has come for our nation to seek lasting solution to the housing problem by designing houses that are suitable for our environment and seek more utilisation of local materials as opposed to the present-day’s overreliance on foreign materials. The huge cost of importation dictated by the prostrate state of the naira vis-a-vis other foreign currencies makes it imperative.

This is the way to go so that more of our people could have roofs over their heads and at relatively cheap cost, too. We urge urgent action to defray the deficit in housing infrastructure in the long-term interest of Nigerians as housing tops the priorities of man besides food and clothes.