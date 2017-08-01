Okeme Pledges Partnership With Delta NUJ

BY NORBERT AMEDE

THE Special Adviser to the Delta State Governor on Labour and industrial Relations, Comrade Mike Okeme, has assured the Delta State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) of his partnership.

Comrade Okeme gave the assurance when a delegation of the state leadership of the the union, led by Comrade Mike Ikeogwu paid him a courtesy call in his office, Asaba.

He said that government will do all it can to ensure that journalists in the state are well taken care of, while urging them to remain committed to the propagation of the good policies of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa administration.

Okeme appealed to them to employ the instrument of dialogue with government by interfacing with the government on any issues that is not clear to them before going to the press.Comrade Okeme, while congratulating the newly inaugurated executive of the union on their election, promised to work with them in solving the problems facing the union.He assured them that the NUJ building will be commissioned this year, noting that urgent attention needed to be given to the project to ensure its completion.

Earlier, the Chairman Nigeria Union of Journalist, Delta State Council, Comrade Mike Ikeogwu, had said that the visit was to introduce the new executives to the Special Adviser and to solicit his blessings, guidance, support and advice between the government and the union

He said the union was facing some challenges like the ongoing NUJ building, lack of vehicles andfunding constraints.Comrade Ikeogwu assured of the union’s partnership in carrying government programmes and appealed for his support