Pray For Sustained Peace, Nation’s Unity, Intending Pilgrims Told

BY SUNDAY EGEDE

DELTA State Government, yesterday, enjoined intending Muslim pilgrims in the state embarking on the 2017 pilgrimage to Mecca, to continue to pray for sustained peace, unity and prosperity of Delta State in particular and the nation in general.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who gave the advice during the pre-departure briefing organised for the 75 Muslim pilgrims in the state, also urged them to be good ambassadors of the state by shunning acts capable of bringing the image of the state to disrepute.

Speaking through the state Commissioner, Bureau for Special Duties, Barr. Ernest Ogwezzy, Okowa noted that religious pilgrimage was intended for the spiritual edification of the pilgrims, pointing out that he was glad that the Muslim community in the state was intending to embark on such spiritual exercise.

He added that the state government was not unmindful of the roles that the prayers of Deltans can play “in bequeathing to us, the society of our dreams,” adding that “it is for this reason that we as a government, in spite of the current harsh economic realities, have not relented in investing in your pilgrimage to the holy land.”

While assuring the pilgrims that the government and people of Delta State were behind them as they embark on the journey for their spiritual edification, the governor said “from what I can decipher from the crowd here, I am very confident that the intending pilgrims from the state are men and women of good repute and impeccable character.”

He enjoined them to maintain the dignity and integrity which they have displayed here in Nigeria while away in the holy land for the pilgrimage exercise.

Responding on behalf of the pilgrimage, the Chairman, Delta State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Ismaila Okundaye expressed appreciation to the state government for its sustained support to Muslim pilgrims in the state, assuring that they would not disappoint the state while in the holy land.