Communal Clash: Group Urges Govt To Take Over Disputed Land

THE Centre for Defence of Human

Rights (CDHR), has urged

the Delta State Government to

take over the disputed land between

Ogbe-Ijoh and Aladja communities of

the state.

Mr Kehinde Taiga, the Chairman of

the centre, made the call in an interview

with the News Agency of Nigeria

(NAN) in Warri on Sunday.

Taiga said government takeover of

the land had become necessary to prevent

further loss of lives in the area.

NAN reports that Ugbe-Ijoh and

Aladja are in Warri South-West and

Udu Local Government Areas respectively.

He said that the act would be the

best option to end the aged-long rift

between the communities.

“The Constitution provides that

every land belongs to government; so

the state government should take over

the land in order to ensure peace.

“Government can build a hospital,

school or barracks in the disputed

area and that will benefit both communities.

For God’s sake the age-long

dispute has claimed many lives especially

the youths while many others

have been rendered homeless and

incapacitated,” he said.

The human rights activist said the

reconciliatory panel set up by the

state government to settle the dispute

had fail hence the need for the takeover

of the land.

“The reconciliatory panel constituted

by the state government has for

the purpose of settling the dispute has

not come up with possible solution to

the crisis,” he added.

It will be recalled that the neighboring

communities have been in a tussle

over the ownership of the piece of

land for years now.

Many people from both communities

have died and some maimed,

while houses and other properties

have also been destroyed in the last

three years as a result of the crisis.

The crisis has also extended to the

neighboring community of Isaba in

Warri South-West.

“We cannot fold our hands and

continue to watch things going wrong

and affect the rights of the underprivileged,”

he said (NAN).