THE Centre for Defence of Human
Rights (CDHR), has urged
the Delta State Government to
take over the disputed land between
Ogbe-Ijoh and Aladja communities of
the state.
Mr Kehinde Taiga, the Chairman of
the centre, made the call in an interview
with the News Agency of Nigeria
(NAN) in Warri on Sunday.
Taiga said government takeover of
the land had become necessary to prevent
further loss of lives in the area.
NAN reports that Ugbe-Ijoh and
Aladja are in Warri South-West and
Udu Local Government Areas respectively.
He said that the act would be the
best option to end the aged-long rift
between the communities.
“The Constitution provides that
every land belongs to government; so
the state government should take over
the land in order to ensure peace.
“Government can build a hospital,
school or barracks in the disputed
area and that will benefit both communities.
For God’s sake the age-long
dispute has claimed many lives especially
the youths while many others
have been rendered homeless and
incapacitated,” he said.
The human rights activist said the
reconciliatory panel set up by the
state government to settle the dispute
had fail hence the need for the takeover
of the land.
“The reconciliatory panel constituted
by the state government has for
the purpose of settling the dispute has
not come up with possible solution to
the crisis,” he added.
It will be recalled that the neighboring
communities have been in a tussle
over the ownership of the piece of
land for years now.
Many people from both communities
have died and some maimed,
while houses and other properties
have also been destroyed in the last
three years as a result of the crisis.
The crisis has also extended to the
neighboring community of Isaba in
Warri South-West.
“We cannot fold our hands and
continue to watch things going wrong
and affect the rights of the underprivileged,”
he said (NAN).