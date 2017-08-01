Delta’s Gains From Verification Exercise

There are indications that the Delta State Government will to recover the sum of N12.319 billion from public servants who fraudulently falsified their records of service. The state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, disclosed this recently while receiving the final report from the Verification Committee on Age Discrepancy and Date of Birth and Employment of Public Officers in Delta State, chaired by Dame Nkem Okwuofu.

Okowa, who decried falsification of documents and laxity on the part of those who aid and abet such actions in the public service, also directed that the names of over 530 staff who falsified their retirement age or failed, refused and or neglected to appear before the Verification Committee, should promptly be expunged from the payroll.

He bemoaned the connivance of staff in the falsification and handling of records, especially those that are dead and retired, and directed the Office of the State Head of Service (HoS) to take disciplinary action against the heads and directors of affected Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

“It is quite unfortunate that, at this point in time, we are still dealing with this situation in our public service where people can still voluntarily work with other people to change their date of birth and date of appointment and it is something that all of us must frown at; I frown at such and I believe that the public service and its management must continuously frown at such an act because it is not possible for any staff to unilaterally change his or her date of birth or appointment; so, obviously, there is a collusion in the entire system and it worries me that at this point in time, this is still ongoing,” the governor said.

That the such huge sum of money is to be recovered from public servants in the state who fraudulently falsified their records of service is a cheery development, considering the dwindling financial resources of the state government due to the persisting economic recession in the country. The revelation by the committee has clearly shown that billions of naira may have been lost irretrievably by the state government as a result of the insidious act of falsification of age and record of service by some civil servants.

It is regrettably appalling to note that some civil servants who ought to have retired from public service, either on account of their age or number of years in service, are still altering their records with the aim of elongating their years of service. This, they have continued to do with the alleged active connivance of some officers in government who are expected to checkmate such incidence.

If not for the deep decay in the system, how could anyone explain such despicable scenario where officers vested with the responsibility of protecting data warehousing vital documents on years of service and age declaration of civil servants in the state betray the confidence reposed in them?

We are aware that Governor Okowa came to power at a time when Nigeria technically went into recession unlike his predecessors. As the government is grappling to meet its obligations to Deltans vis-à-vis payment of workers’ salaries and execution of people-oriented projects, it is disgusting to observe that some officers in the state civil service who have formed an impish cartel that specializes in falsification of record of service have been sabotaging the economy of the state through their nefarious activities.

We are convinced that those who committed this monumental fraud against the state as well as those who aided and abetted them in committing the heinous financial crime deserve to be adequately penalized and possibly prosecuted, given that alteration of record is a criminal offence. The prosecution of those involved the falsification of records saga would obviously serve as a deterrent to others who might want to get involved in the cartel. Corruption must not be given the oxygen to breath in our civil service.

We commend the Dame Okwuofu-led committee for its painstaking efforts at unraveling the mystery behind the huge salary wage bill of civil servants in the state. In all honesty, members of the committee deserve a pat on the back for a job well done.

While urging the state government to fully implement the recommendations of the committee for the good of the state civil service, we are in no doubt that the government would make judicious use of the money that would be saved from the verification exercise for the overall good and benefits of all Deltans.

It would be appreciated if part of the savings would be committed to ensuring that retirement benefits of retirees are paid as and when due, in order to discourage unscrupulous civil servants, fearful of the poor fate that may await them on retirement on account of delayed payments, from falsifying their record of service and age declaration.