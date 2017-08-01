Governance: Okowa’s Revolutionary Initiatives

AT the inauguration of his government on May 29, 2015, Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, was acutely conscious of the dire situation he was inheriting as chief executive of the oil-bearing state; there was a huge pile of unsettled bills from obligations his predecessors had been unable to meet before exiting office, while the main source of revenue for the state government-crude oil-was not as rosy and potent as the soul would wish, as it is said in ancient Africa. Obviously, there was going to be a gargantuan challenge, in the light of this unwholesome development. That was the evident fact.

However, curiously, there was yet another disturbing angle to the fact of the situation as depicted above; there had been a groundswell of expectation of the government from the public on account of two factors-the perception of the personage of Senator Okowa as a stellar performer(hence his alluring sobriquet of Ekwueme, meaning the performer of unfailing promises ), as well as the fact of his appealing electioneering campaign promises to take Delta to a dizzying new height of uncommon performance.

Against the backdrop of these two virtually opposite scenarios, a herculean challenge was in the offing: How was the administration going to meet the huge bagful of expectation from the enthusiastic public, and how, if any, was it to carve a middle course of action-by way of pragmatic, potent policies and programmes-to deliver top-grade services from the public main, to meet the people’s yearnings? That was the dilemma, and it was no mean one.

Senator Okowa, quite aware, as I said

in the opening paragraphs of this write up, of the herculean situation he was inheriting, was mentally and psychologically prepared for the task ahead, heavy and almost insurmountable as it were. On this account, he vowed, before a motley crowd of expectant supporters and well-wishers, to don things in a way positively different from the past. Consequently, he promptly unfolded his SMART Agenda, which dovetail, in effect, the desire to create new pathways to reaching the dream goal of enhanced service delivery from the public mains, on the revolutionary benchmark of cost-efficiency. Specifically, the SMART Agenda refers to Strategic Wealth Creation and provision of jobs for all Deltans; Meaningful Peace Building Platforms ,aimed at political and social stability; Agricultural Reforms and Accelerated industrialisation; Relevant Health and educational policies and Transformed Environment through Urban Renewal.

In all, the Smart Agenda captures in one hypodermic needle effect, all of the impressive development initiatives of the Okowa government, ranging from agriculture, through health, housing, power/energy, transportation, human capital enhancement and all else.

Now, some two-and-a quarter years after the introduction of the operational code of SMART Agenda, the administration has deployed its core elements to telling effect in the areas of road development, power enhancement, job and wealth creation, human capital development, food production, healthcare delivery, etc.

The result?

It can be couched most appropriately in the truism inherent in the wise saying among the Ika people of the Anioma ethnic bloc, to the effect that nothing compares with the silk cotton for silkiness. Of that, there can be no sustainable argument to the contrary.