Delta Secure Two Positions In Zonal Elimination

By Christian Eze

Team Delta, participating in the South- South Zonal elimination in preparation for the Third National Youth Games that will take place in Illorin, the Kwara State Capital, has so far secured two positions in Female Hockey and Male Basketball slots, while the Female Basketball slot iS yet to be decided.

Delta, however, failed to secure a place in the Cricket game, and have also not been able to secure a place

Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) head coach, Fatai Amoo has said the win against Nasarawa United is a sure sign that the side will avoid relegation in the on-going top-flight.

The Oluyole Warriors defeated the Solid Miners 2-0 in Sunday’s Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) matchday 35 clash at the Lekan Salami Stadim in Ibadan.

Amoo said what is left for his side to do is to go all out to secure some points in their two away matches at El Kanemi Warriors and Niger Tornadoes while they claim the whole points on home ground against Akwa United. “The impact of our victory against Nasarawa United is that it has brought great hope of survival to our camp once again. “If we had lost or drawn the match the hope would have diminished greatly but now the hope is alive that we will beat the drop at the end of the day.

“Looking at where we are at the moment there is still a lot to play for in the remaining matches on the calendar. “We cannot say we have been impressive on the road, our poor form on the road is the explanation to where we are right now.

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos believes English referees are more lenient than their Spanish counterparts and has asked La Liga match officials to take a leaf out of the Premier League book after being sent off in Sunday’s 3-0 win at Deportivo La Coruna.

The captain earned a second booking in injury time for elbowing Deportivo’s Borja Valle while challenging for an aerial ball, adding to the yellow card he received in the second half for slapping Fabian Schar in an off-the-ball scuffle.

“In some areas we need to look more at English football and let the players play on more, I like their system better. In Europe referees are more tolerant,” Ramos, who received the 23rd red card of his Real Madrid career, told reporters.

“I don’t agree with the (second) yellow card, it was harsh, but I respect the opinion of the referee. I have no intention of hurting him, I just supported myself, but you learn from everything.”

Explaining the first incident with Schar, which occurred when Deportivo’s Zakaria Bakkali player was injured on the floor, Ramos added: “We didn’t kick the ball out because they didn’t do it (earlier in the game).in the Handball game, as both the male and female team in the two events were unable to meet the required qualification slot, having lost their games to other teams.

The Chairman of Delta State Sports Commission, Chief Tonobok Okowa, as a way of motivating the team, told the Basketball players on Sunday that they are entitled to N20,000- for winning any of their events, but this was said after they won their first match against Bayelsa.

Yesterday, they were able to beat their Edo counterparts 28-25, and as at press time, they were playing team Rivers.